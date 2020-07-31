The Kelley Group and RTDF3 Announce the Launch of HNWTV

LOS ANGLES, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kelley Group, Intl. has partnered with a consortium of experts, all who are members of the RTDF3 Talent Agency, to formally create High Net Worth TV (HNWTV), the first digital streaming channel of its kind for affluent investors and business leaders.

According to Sarano Kelley, creator of HNWTV and CEO of The Kelley Group, this group of experts consists of a leader in the NFL and a coach for the NBA and NASCAR, a top Hollywood producer, and one of the nation's foremost magazines for success leaders, executives, investors and entrepreneurs. Sarano, himself, is the number one rated speaker to the financial services industry.

"With this wide array of partners, we aim to provide content that will appeal to the leadership of, both, Main Street and Wall Street as well as the high net worth investor. Our goal is to elevate everyone's game to the next level," he says.

Taking center stage on HNWTV will be financial professionals, sports notables, luxury goods providers, CEOs and other thought-leaders and educators, lifestyle specialists and longevity experts. The network also will be compiling an annual listing of "the best of the best" in professional services – from wealth managers and estate planners to retirement attorneys and tax experts.

Brooke Kelley, co-founder of The Kelley Group says, "Between protests and pandemics it's easy to become so focused on the reactive that we lose perspective. It's like looking at the stock market on a daily basis and having your perception colored by daily swings rather than long-term trends."

With a motto of "Engaging Content. No Bull." HNWTV is focused on providing viewers with educational content presented in an entertaining format that leads to actual experiences that will move them to the next level.

In the future, HNW plans to expand its unique educational lifestyle content and programming to HNW radio, podcast, social media and even its own HNW digital magazine, all due out in Q4.

Moving forward, HNWTV is seeking companies, experts and innovative brands with compelling messages that will engage their audience and help them create exceptional lives, both personally and professionally. If you are interested in learning more, go to: https://HNWTV.net.

CONTACT: Chris Dungworth

EMAIL: [email protected]

ABOUT THE KELLEY GROUP

https://thekelleygroup.net

One of the top training companies in the U.S., The Kelley Group is the founding company of RTDF3 Talent Agency and HNWTV.

SOURCE The Kelley Group, Intl.