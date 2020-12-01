The Kelley Group Announces Launch of the Professional Alliance Association

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kelley Group, a leader in the area of communication skills and business development, is building the largest COI network in the world -- The Professional Alliance Association for Centers of Influence (PAA-COI).

As PAA-COI founders, Sarano and Brooke Kelley, consulted with industry leaders, they found professionals were struggling to conform to the "new norm." They found a common denominator among them was a lack of professional collaboration.

Partnering with leaders from professional services associations and experts representing family offices, CEO mentorships, luxury brands, sports and entertainment, the Association is dedicated to helping service providers benefit from the organization's unique collaborative ideology.

To facilitate the need for professional networking, PAA supports a diverse array of professionals ranging from legal, accounting, estate planning, insurance, wealth management, financial planning and taxation fields to art dealers, realtors, business managers and sports agents. The dissemblance of the founding board members will help PAA-COI better understand and address the challenges and opportunities that come with professional collaboration between a diverse group of professionals.

When asked how the association can serve the needs of such a diverse range of professionals, Sarano explains, "Collaboration on client success is such a random and largely disorganized activity in so many fields and among so many professionals. We know the Association's focus on collaboration can benefit all of them."

Former publisher of Worth magazine and luxury brand expert Patrick Williams says, "Ultra high-net-worth families and individuals are leading change agents across many fields, and managing their assets is certainly a focus for these professionals. As a result family offices have been created and used effectively over the decades."

Brooke adds, "Families shouldn't be required to have $100 million dollars in assets to have access to a family office arrangement. Shouldn't others benefit from having well-coordinated professionals managing their affairs?"

Founding board member, Matt Haines, CEO of Epic Sports and Entertainment, says that creating a trusted support system of thought leaders in each of their respective fields is important. "As we navigate through an unprecedented time in history, PAA-COI provides leadership and ingenuity to help every business group flourish."

Entrepreneur, philanthropist and investor Bill Spire agrees, "After identifying and qualifying leaders in the professional services industry, the power of that network can be extended to other professionals giving them opportunities and capabilities far beyond their normal sphere of influence."

Sid Yu, Partner of Inc. CEO Project and Managing Director of Mastermind for Advisors, says, "PAA provides a unique opportunity to establish networks of professionals who share a common interest in reaching out to leaders and their communities."

NOTE: PAA-COI has proclaimed March as "Professional Services Month." Selected from more than 18,000 applications, it joins 30 that will be added to the National Day Calendar.

