The Ken Blanchard Companies Partners with MindTickle to Make Leaders Ready with Leadership Development Programs

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ken Blanchard Companies®, a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching announced today that it is offering on-demand leadership content and personalized, prescriptive, and guided learning journeys on MindTickle, the leader in sales readiness technology.

Blanchard content available on the MindTickle platform includes SLII®, Self Leadership, Building Trust, Coaching Essentials®, and Communication Essentials. The solutions enable leaders at all levels to create cultures of connection, inspiring talent to deliver extraordinary results.

The partnership leverages MindTickle's data-driven sales readiness platform to deliver learning and leadership skill development journeys for sales managers and sales professionals through proven content and practical exercises that are easy to learn, easy to remember, easy to use, and can be applied immediately.

Relevant content and exercises are delivered when it's needed according to the individual's assessed baseline of skill and knowledge. To ensure sustained learning and knowledge application, customers will benefit from reinforced spaced learning, with built-in options for coaching, gamification, and video role-play missions that enhance skill building.

"When managers and team members speak the same language, issues that were once emotionally charged become productive exchanges. With the Blanchard and MindTickle partnership, sales leaders and their teams and can develop the skillset, mindset, and toolset to build meaningful relationships, be agile and adaptive, and drive exponential impact," said Scott Blanchard, president of The Ken Blanchard Companies.

"We are excited that Blanchard is now offering digital learning journeys through a sales readiness and learning experience platform. Doing so will streamline the journey of sales professionals and staff experience as they learn the skillset and mindset to be proactive self-leaders," said Joseph Dunne, Director of Sales Enablement, Global Industrial.

About The Ken Blanchard Companies®

The Ken Blanchard Companies is a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard has been helping organizations develop inspired leaders at all levels and create cultures of connection that unleashes talent and delivers extraordinary results. Blanchard's SLII® powers inspired leaders and is the leadership model of choice for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of other award-winning leadership development solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of its clients. Learn more at www.kenblanchard.com.

SOURCE The Ken Blanchard Companies

Related Links

http://www.kenblanchard.com

