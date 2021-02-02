The Ken Blanchard Companies® Wins A 2021 Top Workplaces USA Award From Energage

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ken Blanchard Companies®, a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching, announced today that it won a 2021 Top Workplaces USA award from Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand top workplaces.

Top Workplaces USA recognizes large organizations with more than 150 employees and that have operations in multiple markets. Awards were for four categories: Clued-In Leaders, Top Leaders, Communication, and Innovation. The Ken Blanchard Companies was recognized for Communication in the Culture Excellence category. This was the most competitive category, with 1,000+ entrants.

"Receiving a Top Workplaces award is quite an honor, especially as it is a national award," said Scott Blanchard, president of The Ken Blanchard Companies. "Our mission is to help our clients create positive workplaces and develop inspiring leaders, so it is extremely gratifying to see these ideals reflected in our company culture. We do what we teach, and this makes Blanchard a special place to have a career."

Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list were chosen based on feedback gathered from ENERGAGE's employee engagement survey. Results were calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers proven to predict high performance, against industry benchmarks.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

The Ken Blanchard Companies is a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard has been helping organizations develop inspired leaders at all levels and create cultures of connection that unleash talent and deliver extraordinary results. Blanchard's SLII® powers inspired leaders and is the leadership model of choice for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of other award-winning leadership development solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of its clients. Learn more at www.kenblanchard.com.

