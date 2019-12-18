The Ketamine Fund Donates 400 Free Treatments To Veterans

Ketamine has been recognized by the FDA, National Institute of Mental Health, Yale University, Cleveland Clinic and other leading institutions as a breakthrough treatment for depression with instant benefits for stopping suicidal ideation.

The Ketamine Fund's first-of-its-kind pilot program is being administered at Ketamine SLC by Robert Hiemstra, MD. Dr. Hiemstra, a national leader in providing ketamine treatment to veterans, stated, "I am thrilled to be working with The Ketamine Fund to advance their mission and provide treatment now to those who need it most." Hiemstra continued, "I have personally treated hundreds of veteran patients I know the powerful impact ketamine has. I also know that the cost is something that many veterans struggle to afford."

Warren Gumpel, Co-Founder of The Ketamine Fund, added, "As a ketamine patient myself, I was able to overcome my debilitating depression. Since that time, I've wanted to do everything in my power to see that anyone who needs this treatment has the ability to get it."

Prior to being helped by The Ketamine Fund, Corporal Sloan Ulibarri, USMC Retired, was prescribed 22 different medications by the VA at one point, none of which worked. Says Ulibarri, "After my first ketamine injection I went home and hugged my children and felt the love in a way that I hadn't in 10 years." Since beginning the ketamine treatments, he is on no medications.

Nate Lark, Former Army Ranger, was so overwhelmed with his PTSD that he put his gun to his head and pulled the trigger. Thankfully it misfired, and with the help of his family, he found ketamine. "Since I've had the ketamine treatments my life has completely changed. Now I'm dedicated to sharing this incredible treatment with other service members," Lark continued.

ABOUT THE KETAMINE FUND

The Ketamine Fund is a 501(c)3 charity with a simple mission: saving lives. We are patients, advocates, doctors and therapists who have seen firsthand the amazing power of ketamine for people struggling with suicidal ideation, depression, PTSD and addiction. For the past five years, Co-Founders Mike "Zappy" Zapolin and Warren Gumpel have been actively assisting to facilitate ketamine treatments for hundreds across the country. One such story is chronicled in the soon to released documentary "Lamar Odom: Reborn." Scheduled for release in 2020, this powerful movie shows how they were able to work with Lamar to help him overcome anxiety and addiction that plagued him.

To learn more, please visit www.ketaminefund.org.

The Ketamine Fund

contact@ketaminefund.org

SOURCE The Ketamine Fund

Related Links

https://ketaminefund.org

