The Key to Making Cybersecurity More Accessible to Everyone

PINELLAS PARK, Fla., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Ready Reporter Issue 31 - The Reporter Newsletter is a service of Access Ready Inc. which is a nonprofit cross disability advocacy organization promoting a policy of inclusion and accessibility across information technology through education and best practices. The Board of Directors of Access Ready has deemed inaccessible information technology to be a clear, growing, and present danger to the civic, economic, and social welfare of people with disabilities.

Anybody who is online is advised (and often admonished) to practice good cybersecurity hygiene as a way to protect their information from would-be thieves. But what about those who can't? What about the people who for physical or cognitive or financial reasons are unable to follow the basic rules of cybersecurity? In short, these people are often out of luck. Read More

The Big Story HIGH RENTS OUTPACE FEDERAL DISABILITY PAYMENTS, LEAVING MANY HOMELESS

After two months of sleeping in the Salvation Army Center of Hope homeless shelter in Charlotte, N.C., Margaret Davis has had no luck finding an apartment she can afford. The 55-year-old grandmother receives about $750 a month from the federal government. Davis is homeless even though she receives funds from the Supplemental Security Income program, a hard-to-get federal benefit that was created nearly 50 years ago to lift Americans who are older, blind or disabled out of poverty. Read More

Business Accessibility BENIHANA CLASS ACTION ALLEGES WEBSITE NOT ACCESSIBLE TO VISUALLY IMPAIRED, BLIND

Benihana failed to design, construct, maintain and operate its website so that it is fully accessible to individuals who are blind or visually impaired, a new class action lawsuit alleges. Plaintiff Miriam Cruz claims the online website contains many access barriers that prevent equal access to screen-reading software used by individuals who are blind or visually impaired. Read More

Current Legal Actions HY-VEE CLASS ACTION CLAIMS WEBSITE INACCESSIBLE TO BLIND, VISUALLY IMPAIRED USERS

Retailer Hy-Vee's website is not accessible to legally blind people who use a screen reader in violation of the law, a new class action lawsuit alleges. Plaintiff Jasmine Toro filed the class action complaint against Hy-Vee, Inc. Aug. 24 in a New York federal court, alleging violations of the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA). Read More

Election AccessibilitySponsored by VOTEC MILWAUKEE OFFICIALS HIGHLIGHT EFFORTS TO MAKE VOTING ACCESSIBLE TO PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES Sponsored by

Ahead of the November election, Milwaukee officials are highlighting the steps they're taking to make voting accessible particularly for people with disabilities whose access to absentee voting has been the subject of recent litigation. "Now more than ever it is extremely important that voters with disabilities be aware of the accessibility of elections but also changing election laws," Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director Claire Woodall-Vogg said during a press conference at Independence First. Read More

Government Spotlight LAWMAKERS URGE ACTION ON ACCESSIBILITY

Thirty-two House Democrats have come together to request in a letter that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) address digital accessibility issues by making regulations and other administrative actions well known. In the letter, addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland, DOJs recent issuance of guidance the March 2022 Guidance on Web Accessibility and the Americans with Disabilities Act was commended. Read More

Healthcare Accessibility OPEN ACCESS TO RESEARCH CAN CLOSE GAPS FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

In a long-overdue move, the Federal Office of Science and Technology Policy has issued guidance on making federally supported research and publications available to all without delay or embargo. Read More

Technology Spotlight ARE WEBSITES COVERED UNDER THE ADA? TOGETHER, WE ARE CLOSING IN ON THE ANSWER

Over thirty years since the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), there is still a difference of opinion from courts, and there is a lack of definitive legislation from the US government on whether the web is covered. Read More

TOP TECH TIDBITS

Top Tech Tidbits. The world's #1 online resource for current news and trends in adaptive technology. Read More

Sponsored by Allyant

Distribution sponsored by eReleases

Content Curation Sponsored by Micro Assist

Assistive Technology curation sponsored by Top Tech Tidbits

Contact

Douglas Towne

727-531-1000

[email protected]

SOURCE Access Ready Inc.