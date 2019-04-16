NEW YORK, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



About this market

The advances in technologies in kidney stones treatment will drive the kidney stones management devices market growth in the forthcoming years. Researchers are increasingly investigating for better approaches and advances in technologies in kidney stones treatment procedures. Several vendors are increasing introducing combined ultrasonic and pneumatic devices. As a result, advances in technologies will fuel the kidney stones management devices market growth in the forthcoming years. Analysts have predicted that the kidney stones management devices market will register a CAGR of nearly 6% by 2023.



Market Overview

The increasing prevalence of kidney stone disease

One of the growth drivers of the global kidney stones management devices market is the increasing prevalence of kidney stone disease. The demand for surgeries to treat kidney stones is increasing with the growing prevalence of the conditions which is expected to drive the growth of the market.

The high cost of treatment

One of the challenges in the growth of global kidney stones management devices market is the high cost of treatment. The treatment of kidney stones is the second most expensive among the urological conditions which will limit the growth of the market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the kidney stones management devices market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of a few market players. Several manufacturers are focusing on the development of new high-powered lasers as an alternative to conventional holmium lasers. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



