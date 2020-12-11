"The Killing of Faith", By William Holms, a Readers' Favorite Five Star Book, Is Free to Download for One More Day (12/11/2020)

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- William Holms is proud to present his newest novel, "The Killing of Faith." It is now free and available for download for one more day (12/11/2020) on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3a3dbft

The Killing of Faith is the riveting suspense/thriller told by Faith, a mother of three children, caught in an unhappy marriage full of lies, deception, and affairs. After swearing off love, she finally meets the man of her dreams. Just when her life starts looking up, Faith is plunged into a living nightmare beyond anything a person can imagine. Far from any chance of refuge or avenue of escape, all Faith can do is pray for a miracle before time runs out on her life and death horror story. The Killing of Faith will leave you stunned when you realize what happened to Faith can happen to anyone.

This is not a book you will soon forget.

"The Killing of Faith by William Holms is a captivating novel told by the main character, Faith. All I can say is, wow! The Killing of Faith by William Holms is a powerful book ﬁlled with exceptional character development, an extremely detailed plotline and, when the ﬁnal twist comes, the reader is left stunned in disbelief. This book is so well written, so well developed that I highly recommend everyone to pick up their copy of The Killing of Faith. You will not be disappointed." ---Teresa Simms, Reader's Favorite Book Review

"The author's descriptive prose is easy to understand and keeps the reader intrigued with unexpected twists, especially a stunning one at the end. Mr. Holms demonstrates a tremendous ability to immerse readers into the story. I enthusiastically recommend The Killing of Faith to readers who enjoy mysteries and psychological thrillers." --- Prisallen at Online Book Club

For More Information or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact William Holms at (512) 567-5507 or email [email protected].

About the Author: A graduate of The University of Texas, where he received his undergrad in business, and Baylor University, where he attended law school, William Holms is a veteran trial and divorce attorney with twenty-nine years of experience in both the legal field and the practice of law.

