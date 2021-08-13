The Kirkland Company Brokers Highest Price per Door Apartment Complex in Knoxville's History

The 267-unit complex features one, two, and three bedroom floorplans in the Amber Meadows neighborhood of Knoxville. Aside from being in the desirable Knox County school district and walking distance to the Turkey Creek Shopping and Entertainment Complex, the property boasts a salt-water pool with outdoor kitchen, state of the art fitness center including an infrared sauna, a gourmet demonstration and tasting kitchen, outdoor gaming area, club-house café, and an on-premise dog park.

The deal was brokered by The Kirkland Company's Tennessee Team of William Kirkland, Dennis Harris, Zac Wracher, and Miller Harris.

The Kirkland Company is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and specializes in the sale of apartment communities in ten states across the Southeast. The TKC team has closed over 615 multifamily investment transactions since inception. Find out more about TKC at www.thekirklandco.com.

For questions or more information please contact Zac Wracher at [email protected] or (615) 690-3001.

SOURCE The Kirkland Company

