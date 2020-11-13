The Knight Bros. Slay COVID-19

Commenting on WEE BEASTiES, Colleen Fracisco, a veteran nurse of 25 years' experience, said, "This book and song are great tools for parents and teachers to make handwashing meaningful for children. The book takes a hilarious look at germs and how they need to be washed away. It will help build quality hand hygiene skills that will last!" Preschool teacher, Kelly Gross, who has two decades of teaching experience at Los Angeles Unified School District, said, "Wee Beasties is an adorable picture book bound to inspire my preschoolers to wash their hands. The author's peppy and engaging rhyming text, combined with the bright and vibrant illustrations, and a creative song, lead to a fun reading and singing experience."

Five more titles from The Knight Bros. collection will be released November 23 and December 12, building on safe, clean themes that both entertain and educate. BONNIE McBOWER is about a girl who has an insatiable showering experience; BRUSHING brings attention to oral hygiene; SMELLY FEET focuses on cleaning relentlessly stinky feet; BALLOON and ROLLER COASTER promote safety. Imparting important life lessons in a humorous way is the common thread woven through The Knight Bros. stories. While the primary audience is younger, the big kid in many of us will also enjoy it. www.theknightbros.com

