The Koa Club's 2021 Powerful Women Leadership Program Aims to Help Aspiring Women Leaders Move Into the Driver Seat

SEATTLE, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the heels of the highly successful GovWFollowMyLead™ Program, a leadership program supporting women in government, The Koa Club has recently launched the PowWFollowMyLead™ Program, the Powerful Women Leadership Program for women in diverse industries, which is focused on strengthening the skills of women so they can build the confidence to succeed, gain insights on being effective leaders, managers, and team members, and be equipped with useful tools to navigate common workplace challenges. The Program also provides women with strategies to maintain their well-being and build resilience during these high stress times.

Leadership program for women

The Program, starting on April 29, 2021, is an 8-month virtual program, with workshops once a month for two hours featuring different expert executive and life coaches and a chance for the participants to engage in empowered networking. One key aspect of the Program is to encourage the women to take part in smaller Mentorship Huddles, which provide a safe, supportive environment for the participants to share best practices and informal advice with one another.

"Organizations advocate the criticality of advancing women to higher level roles, and we are pleased that organizations have found our women leadership programs to be advantageous for helping high potential women navigate challenges at work and to be aptly prepared to undertake these higher roles," says Susan Seah, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Koa Club.

Seah continues, "As our continued commitment to empower and support women everywhere during this tough pandemic, The Koa Club is also excited to sponsor one selected woman from each state in the United States to participate in our 2021 PowWFollowMyLead Program for free. We are looking for the public's help in nominating aspiring women leaders for the Program."

More information about the Program, the registration and the nomination can be found at: https://thekoaclub.com/poww-follow-my-lead/⁠.

About The Koa Club: The Koa Club is a social and leadership community for women achievers. We are a strong community of women who are passionate about being the best we can be, whether in our professional or personal lives, who are excited to gain new knowledge and skills so we can be empowered in unexpected ways, and who are willing to inspire and support one another along the way.

