The Kobe Bryant KB24 NFT Art Collection to Donate All Proceeds to Mamba & Mambacita Foundation

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated KB24 NFT art collection has opened for presale reservations to the general public and it's sure to be the hottest, largest NFT drop in history. And, it's all for a good cause.

The team behind The KB24 NFT collection is creating a new space for Kobe Bryant fans to memorialize the legend, while also contributing to a cause in his honor — the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, which was created by the Bryant family to honor Kobe and his daughter Gianna following their untimely death.

KB24.com was once Kobe Bryant's official website, which he used to communicate directly with fans, to share news and thoughts on the game, to drop exclusive merchandise, and to hold a forum that brought fans together. It also allowed fans to sign up for Kobe Basketball Academy, his official camp.

For the last 4 years, the site had been taken and redirected to a malicious website, until the team behind The KB24 NFT purchased it a few months ago in an aftermarket sale for an undisclosed price.

"Without hesitation, we knew we had to take over the website and make something great out of it. We saw the opportunity to restore the integrity of Kobe's official website and benefit his foundation forever."

The KB24 Team's goal for this project is solely for charitable purposes, as 100% of all proceeds and revenue from the sale of The KB24 NFT will be donated to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. In addition, all residual fees on The KB24 NFT will be donated, such that if a fan ever sells their art, all of the residual fees of the sale price will automatically be donated to the foundation as well — something not possible with traditional charitable sales. KB24.com will make available a one-of-a-kind, limited edition NFT drop — The KB24 NFT — and will donate 100% of all proceeds to Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation , the nonprofit founded in memory of Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation is dedicated to creating a positive impact for underserved athletes by providing funding and sports programming to enable participation in school and/or league sports that enrich socio-economic and physical development. The foundation is also dedicated to Kobe and Gigi's vision of creating a world where young women have equal opportunity to pursue their dreams through sports and life. The foundation honors their legacy by funding programs that support their vision. And KB24 seeks to aid in that mission.

Watching Kobe Bryant play was what his fans looked forward to most. His character, his love for the game, and his commitment to the craft inspired millions and millions of fans around the world. Kobe was their idol. Fans mimicked his work ethic, and even attempted to follow his biphasic sleep cycle. He inspired his fans to achieve their goals and aspirations, and to have the same resilience he did throughout his career. Now, through the KB24 NFT, fans can have a digital piece of that inspiration to hold onto forever.

"The NFT digital art market has exploded in the last year as crypto investors look to enter the space," a representative from the KB24 team says. "The possibilities are endless and we want to utilize that momentum to help fund non profit organizations working with communities to foster their love for basketball and sports in general."

As we enter the metaverse, the NFT world is one of the most interesting spaces to be in right now. Blockchain will be opening up the door for many more interesting projects that can help communities grow in ways not previously possible. The KB24 NFT, being at the forefront of this space, allows the KB24 team to experiment and create a project that will live on forever, and will positively impact kids and families through the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The KB24 NFT will be made available on Opensea, a platform which enables users to buy and sell directly on the marketplace using smart contracts. Users can buy and sell non-fungible tokens and crypto collectibles, which can include art and collectibles, gaming items, and other digital assets backed by blockchain.

Successful projects, such as the Bored Ape Yacht Club, Pudgy Penguins, and Crypto Kitties, sparked a vision for the KB24 team to take the concept and apply it on a larger scale. The KB24 NFT Collection plans to take these successful ideas and projects and use the utilized key concepts to create a one of a kind experience for Kobe Bryant fans. While simultaneously honoring the late athlete and donating proceeds directly to Bryant's Mamba & Mambacita Foundation to create positive impacts for undeserved athletes and young women in sports. The KB24 NFT project hopes to serve as an example for what's possible when traditional non-profit and charitable organization spaces are disrupted, and instead one-time events make a perpetual impact.

Every aspect of the KB24 NFT serves to highlight Kobe's great achievements and have fans be a part of it. Each NFT will be 100% unique, with a combination of different attributes that represent Kobe's achievements, moments in his career, and his personality. The KB24 NFT will allow Kobe fans to capture their favorite moments of the Lakers legend, and it will allow them access to the Kobe Wall that will be hosted publicly, allowing NFT holders to upload their favorite photo or tribute and to have it be viewed forever by fans owning their own digital assets. The NFT will be a first of its kind in honoring the legacy of Kobe Bryant.

The KB24.com website is currently taking reservations for the public pre-sale for the launch of the KB24 NFT collection. To join the community and receive updates, we recommend signing up on the KB24.com website and joining the community Discord for future updates.

