The Korea Herald introduces: Carbon Neutral EXPO held from October 13 to 15

SEOUL, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – Following announcement covered by koreaherald.com, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) announced that it will host the "Carbon Neutral EXPO," Korea's largest energy exhibition, from October 13 to 15 at KINTEX in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea.

The EXPO will be co-hosted with Korea Energy Show 2021, which marks its 40th anniversary this year. 297 organizations and businesses will participate in the Expo and promote their carbon-neutral products and technologies.

At the Special Exhibition Hall, visitors can learn government policies related to carbon-neutral technologies and RE 100, a global initiative of influential businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity.

At the Renewable Energy Hall, Hanwha Q Cells, Hyundai Energy Solutions, Shinsung E&G, Doosan Fuel Cell, and Unison will display their renewable energy technologies and products, such as solar energy, wind power, hydrogen and fuel cells, and energy storage system (ESS).

At the Energy Hall, visitors can see various products and technologies of ICT-applied electronics and high-efficiency energy solutions. The Green New Deal Special Hall will introduce the Building Energy Efficiency Rating Certification System. The Smart Lights Special Hall will offer energy efficiency systems, products, and technologies in various areas.

Twelve metropolitan governments will promote their energy policy achievements and exhibit their excellent SMEs' products at the Local Government Hall.

Five energy corporations, such as Korea Western Power, and public organizations, including Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power and KEPCO KDN, will present energy policies and achievements and show government policies that allow to improve energy efficiency and expand renewable energies at the Public Energy Hall.

Besides, visitors can obtain information on financial tax support, technology transfer, and commercialization at the Carbon Neutral Technology Business Support Hall and enjoy the exhibition related to new industries, circular economy, and future mobility at the Carbon Neutral Technology Best Practice Hall.

Participating companies are allowed to promote their businesses and products through the online business platform connected to the EXPO. They also join networking programs offered by foreign embassies to Korea and local governments to find domestic and international markets.

Meanwhile, MOTIE will invite around 60 overseas buyers from 55 countries and allow them to have business meetings with participating companies. It will also sign agreements to export Korean SMEs' products and hold unveiling events for new products of Hanwha Q Cells, First Silicon, and BKM.

For more information, please visit https://koreaenergyshow.energy.or.kr/eng_new/main/main.do

