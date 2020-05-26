The Lab Report Podcast: Connecting Lab Testing with Personalized Medicine and Optimized Health

ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lab Report is an engaging new podcast series aimed at an innovative approach to exploring personalized medicine, laboratory testing and other fascinating health connections. Hosts, Patti Devers, DO and Michael Chapman, ND, have a natural banter that showcases their energy and enthusiasm for topics that may otherwise be heavy lifting. From leaky gut to functional nutrition and immune support, they have interviewed some of the most recognizable names in functional medicine and the health and wellness arena.

"One of my favorite aspects to the podcast is that it feels as if you were having a conversation with one of your friends about integrative medicine. Whether we are talking to our brilliant guests or just ourselves, we try to deliver the intense science in a way that is enjoyable and easily digestible. We are truly having a blast when we are recording and enjoy sharing that with listeners," said Dr. Chapman.

The Lab Report is presented by Genova Diagnostics to support education for clinicians, patients and industry enthusiasts alike. New podcast episodes post on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Dr. Devers shared, "Although the goal of the podcast is to educate, we try to keep the episodes light and fun. It's easier to learn when you're having a good time. The bonus is that we also happen to be friends, and we love working at Genova."

About Genova Diagnostics

Established in 1986, Genova Diagnostics is a leading company in applying a systems-based approach in clinical laboratory testing for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of complex chronic disease. The internationally renowned lab is committed to the highest standards while improving the lives and well-being of individuals by bringing insights to the complexity of health.

