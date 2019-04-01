NEW YORK, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Vendors have started offering software as an additional service with their laboratory automation systems, to maintain customer loyalty and ensure quality results. These software services are equipped with an intuitive and flexible user interface, which enables the analysis of data sample. These software services resemble the manual plating procedure. Apart from being compliant with regulatory recommendations such as the Certificates of Analysis (COA) and the Certificates of Conformance (COC). These software services can be altered according to the needs of end-users. It is versatile and can run on different platforms such as Windows XP, Windows Vista: and Windows 7. Such software services have been designed specifically for life sciences research and enhance the drug discovery process. Additionally, these programs support real-time analysis and save and send the data in several common file formats. They have built-in calculations for data analysis and help save time and generate high-quality results, thereby driving the market. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the laboratory automation systems market will register a CAGR of over 7% by 2023.



Market Overview

Rising use of automated solutions in healthcare

Fully automated laboratory solutions can help save cost and generate accurate results. Automated solutions can also help save the time of healthcare professionals, as automation replaces manually intensive tasks: which allows researchers to devote more time to analysis and data interpretation. Automation solutions in healthcare, which include automated systems, software, and other services, also improve laboratory productivity, as they reduce the chances of human errors.

Lack of adoption of automated solutions by small-scale and medium-scale laboratories

Medium and small-scale laboratories handle a lower volume of samples as they are mostly established to address specific applications such as diagnosis and testing of biological samples. These laboratories lack adequate budgets. staff, or planning. Therefore, they do not prioritize automation. Moreover, small-and medium-scale laboratories are reluctant to procure laboratory automation systems due to lack of floor space.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the laboratory automation systems market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be mildly fragmented and with the presence of several companies. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



