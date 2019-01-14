The Land O'Lakes Cooperative Farmer Member Health Plan Triples Enrollment in Year Two

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Land O'Lakes, Inc. and Gravie announced today that enrollment in the Land O'Lakes Cooperative Farmer Member Health Plan tripled in its second year.

In response to new Association Health Plan (AHP) regulations and the need for affordable, comprehensive health care options, Land O'Lakes partnered with Gravie, a Minneapolis-based benefits marketplace, to design a health plan exclusively for farmer-owned co-op members. The plan was piloted in Minnesota last year, and due to its success, was expanded to Nebraska in 2019.

In 2018, twelve farmer owned co-ops participated in the plan and this year, that number grew to forty-five. Additionally, in 2019, Land O'Lakes and Gravie made it possible for co-op members to offer the Land O'Lakes Cooperative Farmer Member Health Plan to their employees, further broadening the plan's accessibility.

"We're seeing first-hand the relief this plan is bringing farming families who have had limited, costly health insurance options in the past," said Ari Beilin, strategic account manager of the plan. "We want to give as many eligible members as possible a chance to enroll."

Plans are already in the works to expand the program even further for the 2020 benefits year.

For more information about the plan, visit gravie.com or call 844-538-4690.

About Gravie



With smart technology and a human touch, Gravie is reinventing health benefits, making them easier and more affordable for employers and employees. Gravie serves over 900 employers and over 62,000 individuals across the United States.

For more information on Gravie, visit gravie.com.

Media Contact

Libby Johnson

612.384.3071

ljohnson@gravie.com

SOURCE Gravie

Related Links

http://www.gravie.com

