The Landing Announces a New Level of Living

There's an effortlessness at The Landing that comes from connection – to one of San Francisco's original neighborhoods, to a variety of commute options just blocks away. A sense of purpose born out of thoughtful design. Where the day begins with rooftop yoga at sunrise over the Bay and ends with stargazing after work.

Currently under construction and slated to officially open in May 2019, The Landing is a mid-rise, with 263-residences and built into the landscape of Potrero Hill at the corner of 22nd and Texas Streets. The building offers one-, two- and three-bedroom residences as well as a full suite of amenities and services that make home to work to home again a seamless affair.

Connected to the Creative Pulse

Located just 2 blocks from the 22nd Street Caltrain station, the Muni Metro Light rail, and main freeway entrances, The Landing is well poised for a carefree commute. Oracle Park and Chase Arena are just a quick uber away. Countless new-wave restaurants, bars, and coffee shops feed cravings nearby at all hours of the day and night. In nearby Mission Bay, some of the city's largest employers are just a quick ride north.

Airbnb Friendly

As an exclusive perk, The Landing will allow residents the opportunity to share their homes on Airbnb up to 90 days, with helpful tools to do so through the building's own native app.

"Home sharing is happening all over the city and at The Landing we want to ensure that it is easy for our residents and their guests," explains Roman Speron, Align Residential's President. "We believe our unique partnership with Airbnb will offset the costs of living for residents, allowing for more leisure time and savings so that our residents can travel themselves more freely."

Next Level Living

One of San Francisco's longest buildings at 600 feet in length, The Landing offers residents a private, half-acre rooftop park along with an array of amenities that add up to one seriously elevated personal refuge. Think 24-hour functional training and HIIT Fitness center, instructed fitness classes, co-working space and a private coding room, and an interactive gaming and theatre lounge. Additional on-site services will include fee based housekeeping, dry cleaning, dog walking, pet grooming and more.

