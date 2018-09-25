The Lange Law Firm Retained in Washington Heights Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Several Washington Heights residents have retained The Lange Law Firm in the Washington Heights Legionnaires' disease outbreak. Most of The Lange Law Firm's clients were hospitalized in this outbreak.

8 more Washington Heights residents have been hospitalized with Legionnaires' Disease in the last five days. This is the second cluster of Legionnaires' disease victims in Washington Heights this year. In July, 27 people were infected with Legionnaires disease. Most were hospitalized, some for many weeks. 1 person died.

The New York City Health Department identified a cooling tower at The Sugar Hill Project as the source of the July Legionnaires' disease outbreak. The Health Department has directed The Sugar Hill Project to disinfect and clean its cooling tower, again.

"When large building owners fail to properly treat water in cooling towers, Legionella bacteria can grow, infecting building residents and neighbors with Legionnaires' disease," says Jory Lange, a Legionnaires' disease lawyer. "Legionnaires' disease is always very serious. Legionella infections hospitalize most people. 1 in 10 people die."

People who developed Legionnaires' disease may be entitled to compensation for their injuries. To learn more about making a Legionnaires' disease claim, please visit The Lange Law Firm's website, www.Legionnaires.com or call 833.330.3663.

About The Lange Law Firm

When buildings expose their residents and neighbors to Legionnaires' disease, The Lange Law Firm helps the families who have been harmed.

One of the nation's leading Legionnaires' disease lawyers, Jory Lange has helped families from Manhattan to California, and in states across the nation. Jory is currently helping several people in Washington Heights who developed Legionnaires' disease.

