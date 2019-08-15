The Lange Law Firm Retained to Investigate Brixx and Barley Salmonella Outbreak

LONG BEACH, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lange Law Firm has been retained to investigate the Brixx and Barley Salmonella outbreak. Several families have contacted The Lange Law Firm after eating at Brixx and Barley in Long Beach, New York and then becoming sick with Salmonella food poisoning. The Lange Law Firm will be providing updates on this Salmonella outbreak on their website, www.MakeFoodSafe.com

Brixx and Barley "will not be allowed to reopen until the source of the Salmonella is identified," reports the Nassau County Department of Health. A dozen people who ate or drank at Brixx and Barley have developed Salmonella infections. Potential exposure dates back to early July.

Brixx and Barley is located at 152 West Park Ave. in Long Beach, New York.

"Salmonella infections can be very dangerous. Even after the initial infection, there can be severe long-term complications, including Reactive Arthritis," says food safety attorney Jory Lange. "Anyone who became sick after eating or drinking at Brixx and Barley should seek medical attention."

"The scary thing about this outbreak is, as a consumer, there's nothing you can do to tell whether the food you eat at a restaurant is safe. You can't taste, smell, or see Salmonella. Food that is contaminated with Salmonella looks, smells, and tastes just like any other food. This is why it's critical that companies who make and sell our food ensure the food is safe before they sell it," said national food safety attorney Jory Lange.

