The largest Asian Musical Instruments Fair to drive your business soar

SHANGHAI, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Music China, as one of the most reputable musical instrument fairs in the world, will be held on October 10-13, 2019 in Shanghai New International Expo Centre. The event is organized by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd.

Known as Asia's largest trade show of music industry, Music China 2019 gathers more than 2,200 international exhibitors from over 30 countries and regions. They are expected to present all sorts of musical instruments and music related products in the grand 145,000m² exhibition space.

As China's music industry has been expanding dramatically in recent years, famous brands around the world are exploring ways to get into this market and courting for Chinese partners. Music China, as one of the most influential trade platforms in the music industry, has become their first choice to develop business in China. Brands who have confirmed to attend Music China 2019 includes Marshall, Bluethner, Buffet, Fazioli, Fender, GEWA, Laney, Ludwig, Orange, Roland, Native Instrument, Pioneer, Selmer, Samick, Schimmel, Steinway, Tama, Yamaha, Pearl River, Hsinghai, KHS, Jinyin, Fengling, and Shanghai No.1 National Musical Instruments Factory.

The best place to glean industry insight

Apart from the exhibition, Music China also organizes various seminars and forums for professional buyers and industry practitioners, helping them to keep pace with the industry development.

The New Product Global Launch, as one of the highlighted events of Music China, is becoming the most favoured platform for exhibitors to release their latest products. For dealers and attendees, it is also a window to preview the edge technologies and newest released products.

NAMM CMIA Industry Forum will indicate the latest trends of the music industry and analyse the global market in the perspective of professionals. In the well-received How-To Sessions, a wide range of topics will be covered, concerning about dealers' pain points in retailing, pricing, branding, as well as management.

In addition, the Seminars of Technology and Innovation will deliver the latest techniques of piano tuning and MIDI application; the Violin-Making Master Workshop will invite world-renowned masters to demonstrate the advance skills in violin making.

A must-attend carnival of instrumental music

Music China is not only a trade platform for professionals but also a music carnival for the general music fans. It will host a variety of art and cultural events during the four-day show.

The Music Lab, an innovative and interactive space for music technology, gathers well-known brands to showcase their most trendy products for electronic music, computer music and music-making. It will also bring together famous electronic musicians and producers to spread their thoughts and experiences.

Music competitions, including 2019 Jazz Master Competition and the Second Original EDM Competition, will present you fierce battles between the top musicians from both home and abroad. International bands and players will also come over to perform in the Never-Ending Music Live Shows, taking you to an amazing music journey.

The Art Salon and the Global Forum on Chinese Traditional Music, most favoured events by music lovers, will involve China's top artists and musicians of western music and Chinese traditional music to share their artistic experiences.

As music education has been developing rapidly in China, Music China has also designed the Educational Programme to present the advanced education ideas and practices. Reputed music educators will be invited to deliver rewarding speeches on a sort of topics. Music education practitioners, for whom we design those programmes, will gain first-hand information of the education market.

What's more, kids will also find their wonderland in the Kid's Music Castle, where there are lively music activities and experiencing programmes. Here kids can try different kinds of musical instruments and enjoy untraditional music classes delivered by professional instructors.

For more details about Music China 2019, please visit our official website: www.musicchina-expo.com. Pre-registration is now open online for free. We look forward to seeing you in Shanghai.

Contacts:

Miss Arlene Zhu

+86-21-6295-5609

zhuliwen@shanghai-intex.com

SOURCE Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd