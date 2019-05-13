The Laryngeal Cancer Therapeutics Industry 2019-2023: Growing Number of Strategic Alliances Boosts Growth
May 13, 2019, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laryngeal Cancer Therapeutics Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The laryngeal cancer therapeutics market will register a CAGR of over 7% by 2023.
The increasing number of reimbursement programs is one of the key factors expected to boost the laryngeal cancer therapeutics market growth in the forthcoming years.
Various governments and vendors are launching patient assistance programs for reducing the high-cost burden associated with the treatment using therapeutics and providing the treatment at an affordable price. As a result, increasing number of patient assistance programs will lead the laryngeal cancer therapeutics market growth during the forecast period.
A growing number of strategic alliances
The increasing number of strategic alliances among vendors is expected to result in the launch of more advanced therapies and quicker approval. The laryngeal cancer therapeutics market has witnessed strategic alliance for the development of commercialization of drugs for the treatment of laryngeal cancer. This will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Clinical trial failures
The heavy cost involved in recruiting patients for trials and the high cost of the drug cause a significant loss to vendors when a clinical trial fail. Hence, these clinical trial failures are expected to pose a threat to the market growth during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Several organizations are focusing on raising awareness about the head and neck cancer also provides funding for drugs and therapeutics for the treatment and cure of laryngeal cancer.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Eli Lilly & Co.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Sanofi
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: PIPELINE
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Comparison by type
- Biologics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Eli Lilly & Co.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Sanofi
