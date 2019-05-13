The Laryngeal Cancer Therapeutics Industry 2019-2023: Growing Number of Strategic Alliances Boosts Growth

DUBLIN, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laryngeal Cancer Therapeutics Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The laryngeal cancer therapeutics market will register a CAGR of over 7% by 2023.

The increasing number of reimbursement programs is one of the key factors expected to boost the laryngeal cancer therapeutics market growth in the forthcoming years.

Various governments and vendors are launching patient assistance programs for reducing the high-cost burden associated with the treatment using therapeutics and providing the treatment at an affordable price. As a result, increasing number of patient assistance programs will lead the laryngeal cancer therapeutics market growth during the forecast period.

A growing number of strategic alliances

The increasing number of strategic alliances among vendors is expected to result in the launch of more advanced therapies and quicker approval. The laryngeal cancer therapeutics market has witnessed strategic alliance for the development of commercialization of drugs for the treatment of laryngeal cancer. This will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Clinical trial failures

The heavy cost involved in recruiting patients for trials and the high cost of the drug cause a significant loss to vendors when a clinical trial fail. Hence, these clinical trial failures are expected to pose a threat to the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Several organizations are focusing on raising awareness about the head and neck cancer also provides funding for drugs and therapeutics for the treatment and cure of laryngeal cancer.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Players



Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Eli Lilly & Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Sanofi

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: PIPELINE



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Comparison by type

Biologics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

