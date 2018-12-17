LONDON, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Growing popularity of video laryngoscopy is expected to drive growth in the market. A video laryngoscope is a type of indirect laryngoscopy. Owing to the increase in video laryngoscopes, vendors are focusing on designing and manufacturing advanced video laryngoscopes. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the laryngoscope market will register a CAGR of almost 11% by 2022.



Growing demand for minimally-invasive and non-invasive surgeries

The growing demand for minimally-invasive and non-invasive surgeries is due to the benefits such as high accuracy, minimal tissue injury, and less scaring. This gives patient a better experience.

High cost of laryngoscopes

The high cost of video laryngoscopes is limiting adoption. The high cost of video laryngoscopes can be due to continuous advances in technology.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the laryngoscope market during the 2018-2022, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Ambu and Hill-Rom Holdings the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growing popularity of video laryngoscopy and the growing demand for minimally-invasive and non-invasive surgeries, will provide considerable growth opportunities to laryngoscope manufactures. Ambu, Hill-Rom Holdings, KARL STORZ, Medtronic, Olympus, and Roper Technologies are some of the major companies covered in this report.



