The Laser Skin Center Medical Spa Receives "Top Medical Spa East" in the 2019 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards
Jun 25, 2019, 20:18 ET
BOSTON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Laser Skin Center Medical Spa Receives "Top Medical Spa East" in the 2019 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards. This year's 2019 Aesthetic Everything® Awards tapped winners from over 40,000 votes cast.
"The Laser Skin Center's Team and I are honored to receive Top Medical Spa East for 2019" said Russ Krausser, PhD MD CEO of the Laser Skin Center Medical Spa located in Boston, MA.
About:
The Laser Skin Care Center Medical Spa was founded in 2000 by Dr. Russ Krausser. The guiding principal from the very beginning has been that the faculty was created as the Apex of where "science and beauty meet". They have been consistently driven to base their principals on the patient/client centric philosophy.
Dr. Krausser's efforts in that regard have been profoundly assisted by his wife and business partner Cindy Krausser who has selflessly brought her own professionalism, vision and sense of style to the Med Spa over the laser 18 plus years.
The Laser Center Medical Spa has been the recipient of countless awards during its noteworthy tenure on posh Newbury Street in Boston including "Best of Boston", Medical Spa by Boston Magazine, "Best of City Search"- multiple year award winner, "Talk of the Town"- multiple year award winner, "Best in Boston- Medical Spas by the US Commerce Association" and now culminating in the honor of being named "Top Medical Spa East" by Aesthetic Everything.
Dr. Krausser says, "We always strive to provide safe and effective laser and medical aesthetic services at Laser Skin Center, and we absolutely could not accomplish this goal without our truly amazing office manager, my wife Cindy, and our dedicated staff of licensed medical aestheticians and laser technicians. We will continue to provide truly personalized customer service and superior levels of client satisfaction."
About Aesthetic Everything®:
Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world, and is the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry. Aesthetic Everything® also publishes Beauty Wire Magazine, an invaluable resource with over 1 million subscribers. Additionally, each year Aesthetic Everything® hosts the glamorous Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards.
