The Last Page Restaurant Coming Soon

CLEVELAND, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Last Page Restaurant, opening in February, is located across from Central Park at Pinecrest, in Cleveland. TLP ("The Last Page") is a modern American concept, where classic dishes are executed creatively with global influence. Inspired from Prohibition to now, TLP offers creative handcrafted cocktails presented in a unique way, as well as classic cocktails, a curated wine list, and a specialized beer program.

The founder and visionary behind The Last Page is Todd Leebow, a local Clevelander and entrepreneur with a passion for hospitality. Leebow hand selected a team of talented and experienced restaurant and business professionals to create Kind of One Concepts, the group behind The Last Page. The group includes Gary Shamis (Partner & Advisor), Jon Gross (Managing Partner), Angelica Sbai (Director of Hospitality Operations & Beverage), Brad Race (Head of Culinary), Jordan Rolleston (Culinary Director), Tessa Rolleston (Marketing & Concept Development Director) and Kristen Ostergard (Concept Execution).

The Last Page will be hiring up to 70 hospitality and kitchen professionals. Kind of One Concepts is always looking for the best talent locally or those looking to relocate to the Cleveland market. "As a group, we've been working on this concept for almost 2 years, with plans originally to open sooner, however due to the COVID circumstances, we pushed our opening to align with when we felt we would be able to service the guest and not compromise their safety and experience. With recent developments on the COVID vaccine and knowing that starting a restaurant off the right way is critical, we couldn't think of a better time to bring a new guest experience to the Cleveland market," stated Todd Leebow.

"This project has been a labor of love for all involved," said Angelica Sbai, director of hospitality operations & beverage. "A great deal of care and attention to detail has gone into every inch of the space, and even more thought has gone into the guest experience, food and beverage. We can't wait to share The Last Page with our guests."

The Last Page is the first restaurant opening for Kind of One Concepts, who plan to continue developing and operating unique hospitality concepts. Open seven days a week offering an all-day menu starting at 11 am, Monday through Friday, and 10:30 am on Saturdays & Sundays for brunch. TLP will also offer takeout, curbside pickup and delivery. Starting January 25th reservations can be made by calling the restaurant at (216) 465-1008 or by visiting thelastpagerestaurant.com.

About The Last Page

The Last Page is a modern American restaurant serving classic dishes executed creatively with global influence. The Last Page offers handcrafted cocktails presented in a unique way, as well as classic cocktails, a curated wine list to pair with the cuisine, and a specialized beer program. The Last Page is all about the guest experience whether dining in or taking to-go.

If you would like more information about The Last Page please visit thelastpagerestaurant.com or email [email protected]

SOURCE Kind of One Concepts