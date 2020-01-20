The LATAM wound dressing market and are expected to generate 70.4% of the total revenue in 2018

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Latin America (LATAM) Wound Dressing Market (2014-2024)



A recent P&S Intelligence study has estimated the 2024 value of the Latin America (LATAM) wound dressing market to be $400.9 million. The key drivers of the domain's growth are rising prevalence of diabetes, growing geriatric population and number of patients with chronic wounds, and high brain injury rate.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05760336/?utm_source=PRN



When segmented by type, the domain can be categorized into traditional dressings and advanced dressings. In 2018, the advanced dressings category is estimated to account for more than 60.0% share in the LATAM wound dressing market due to the rising utilization of such products in complex application areas as well as the growing number of people with chronic diseases. Advanced dressings further consist of the hydrocolloids, foams, alginates, films, collagen, hydrogels, wound contact layers, superabsorbent, hydrofiber, and others subcategories. Among all these, foam dressings are the most preferred type of advanced dressing in the Latin American region.



Both, acute and chronic wounds, can be managed with wound dressing. Now, chronic wounds consume more dressing material compared to the acute type due to their more severe nature. It is being estimated that the wound dressing demand for chronic wounds will contribute a $200 million revenue to the Latin America (LATAM) wound dressing market in 2018. Coming to the acute wounds category, it is further subdivided into burns, and surgical and traumatic wounds. Of these, the surgical and traumatic wounds subdivision is expected to generate the larger revenue in 2018 (91.0% share).



Long-term care settings, home healthcare, and hospitals and specialty clinics are the three categories when the domain is segmented by end user. Among these, hospitals and specialty clinics are currently dominating the LATAM wound dressing market and are expected to generate 70.4% of the total revenue in 2018. This is because most people with wounds or injuries seek treatment at a full-fledged hospital or clinic.



The domain is expected to grow the most in Brazil during the forecast period, primarily due to government research and development programs and increasing chronic injury incidents in the country. For instance, Brazilian Synchrotron Light Laboratory carried out a research, according to which nitric oxide (NO) may prove effective as a dressing material ingredient for chronic wounds. The research seeks to develop a product based on the use of supramolecular poly (acrylic acid) hydrogel, which contains an NO donor in the form of S-nitrosoglutathione along with the nanometric micelles of another polymer.

LATAM wound dressing market players, such as DeRoyal Industries Inc., Hollister Incorporated, Smith & Nephew plc, Johnson & Johnson, 3M Company, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, BSN Medical GmbH, Acelity L.P. Inc., Coloplast A/S., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and HARTMANN GROUP., are benefiting from product approvals in the region.



Latin America Wound Dressing Market Segmentation

By Type

- Advanced



- Foams

- Hydrocolloids

- Films

- Alginates

- Hydrogels

- Collagens

- Hydrofibers

- Wound Contact Layers

- Superabsorbent

- Others



- Traditional



- Bandages

- Gauzes

- Sponges

- Abdominal Pads

- Others



By Application

- Chronic Wounds



- Venous Ulcers

- Diabetic Foot Ulcers

- Pressure Ulcers

- Others



- Acute Wounds



- Surgical and Traumatic Wounds

- Burns

By End User

- Hospitals and Specialty Clinics



- Inpatient Settings

- Outpatient Settings



- Home Healthcare

- Long-term Care Settings



By Geography

- Brazil Wound Dressing Market



- By type

- By application

- By end user



- Mexico Wound Dressing Market



- By type

- By application

- By end user



- Argentina Wound Dressing Market



- By type

- By application

- By end user



- Colombia Wound Dressing Market



- By type

- By application

- By end user



- Chile Wound Dressing Market



- By type

- By application

- By end user



- Peru Wound Dressing Market



- By type

- By application

- By end user



- Ecuador Wound Dressing Market



- By type

- By application



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05760336/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

