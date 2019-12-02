The Latest Huawei, HTC, Moto, Pixel, LG, OnePlus & Galaxy Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Android Smartphone Deals Rated by Save Bubble
Deals experts compare the best Android mobile phone deals for Cyber Monday 2019
Dec 02, 2019, 02:00 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare the best Android cell phone Cyber Monday 2019 deals and sales. Links to the top savings on line plan and unlocked HTC, Motorola, LG, Huawei, OnePlus, Pixel and Galaxy smartphones are shown below and have been rounded up by Cyber Monday experts at Save Bubble.
Best Android cell phone deals:
- Save up to 72% on Huawei, Motorola, OnePlus, LG & HTC smartphones - check the latest discounts on flagship models from top Android smartphone manufacturers at Sprint
- Save over 50% on select LG smartphones and enjoy a free TV with select LG leases - pick up the LG G8, V50 & V40 at Sprint.com
- Save up to $270 on LG, Samsung Galaxy & more top-rated Android cell phones at Boost Mobile
- Save up to 56% on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Sprint - featuring discounts on the latest Galaxy S10, Note10 & S10+ smartphones with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage
- Save up to 68% on Google Pixel 3 & 4 smartphones - including deals on the latest Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL models with 64GB & 128GB storage at Sprint
- Save up to 43% off on the OnePlus 7 Pro - check the latest deals on the latest OnePlus 7 5G-enabled cell phones with 90Hz displays and 64GB, 128GB & 256GB storage at Sprint
- Save up to 50% on Google Pixel smartphones at Verizon Wireless
- Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones including the Galaxy S10, Note10, S9 & Note9 at Verizon Wireless
- Get up to $600 off a wide range of flagship Android smartphones at Verizon - when you switch with Unlimited
- Save up to $950 on a wide range of Android smartphones including the Razer Phone 2, Google Pixel 4 & Galaxy S10 - click the link for the latest deals at AT&T
- Save up to 44% on Motorola Moto Z4, Moto G8 Plus & Motorola One smartphones at Amazon
Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. Visit Amazon's Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Android phones still commandeer a larger portion of the smartphone market and for good reasons. While not as dominant a player as they once were, Motorola has affordable models with powerful enough features as evident on the Moto Z4. HTC has mostly focused on VR, but the HTC Exodus does have an interesting fully transparent back. Huawei in turn continues to gain traction with the praised Huawei P30 Pro. Among other trusted Android smartphone brands include Galaxy, LG, Pixel and Huawei.
Do Cyber Monday deals differ from Black Friday deals? The vast majority of e-commerce websites stretch their holiday sales until Cyber Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday is so-called for the plethora of discounted electronics, gadgets and online-exclusive deals that retailers offer on what is typically the last day of the Black Friday sales.
Cyber Monday in 2018 generated $7.9 billion in sales, making it the biggest online shopping event ever in the US.
