The Latest in Upscale Living Now Available in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Leasing & Real Estate Services, or PLRS, has recently finished construction on two brand-new apartment buildings, available in the Peoria area. Both "At the Crossing" and "Withershin Apartments" are available for qualifying tenants.

At the Crossing is located at 5400, Landens Way, Peoria, and is in the Dunlap School District. Additionally, Withershin Apartments are at 5605 N Withershin Point, Peoria, and are in the Richwoods School District. The recent additions to PLRS's growing selection of apartments and rental homes showcase the latest comforts of home in two of Peoria's most desirable areas to live.

"Our new apartments for Dunlap and Richwoods are some of our best yet," Mark Wagner, founder of PLRS, had to say about the recent developments. "Each unit we've built showcases the latest in style and modern amenities. Better yet, our apartments are situated in areas perfect for growing up and raising a family."

The units part of At the Crossing and Withershin Apartments include all the comforts of home, with vinyl flooring, walk-in closets, washer and dryer combos, modern kitchens, large living areas, garage parking and more. Additionally, you can expect laundry facilities, trash pickup and an on-site property manager as part of the on-site services afforded to residents.

If interested in seeing what units are available for either At the Crossing or Withershin Apartments, you can find out by visiting the Professional Leasing & Real Estate Services website at https://www.plsrents.com/.

Professional Leasing & Real Estate Services is a full-service real estate agency that has operated out of the Peoria, Illinois area for the past 27 years. Their feature services include buying, selling and renting property throughout Central Illinois for both residential and commercial locations. You can contact them at 309-691-0900. Their office is located at 7227 N University St, Peoria, IL 61614.

