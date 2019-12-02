The Latest Mirrorless Camera Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: Best Sony Alpha, Panasonic, Canon & Fujifilm Camera Deals Reviewed by Deal Stripe

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a comparison of the best mirrorless camera deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Access instant Cyber Monday savings on top-rated Sony Alpha a6500, Panasonic Lumix, Fujifilm X-T20 and more mirrorless cameras by clicking the links below.

Best mirrorless camera deals:

Mirrorless cameras are lighter and more compact alternative to bulky DSLR cameras. The Sony Alpha line dominates the market with physically larger sensors and sleeker builds. With up to 51200 ISO and 24 megapixels, the Sony a6500 is comparable to the Panasonic G9 despite being an older model. Fujifilm competes with the X-T30 as it produces consistently good videos and sharp JPEGs.

Do Cyber Monday deals differ from Black Friday deals? Cyber Monday is named after the increasingly heavy focus on online sales on the Monday that follows Thanksgiving. Most Black Friday deals typically run through Cyber Monday and new promotions on big-ticket items are usually launched throughout the day.

In 2018, Cyber Monday generated a record breaking $7.9 billion in sales, according to Adobe Analytics.

