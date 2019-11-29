The Latest Sony 4K TV Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2019): The Best Sony BRAVIA, 4K Ultra HD LED & OLED Smart TV Deals Researched by Save Bubble

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sony TV deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at Save Bubble have reviewed the top Sony 4K Ultra HD OLED and LED smart TV (55-, 65-, 75- and 85-inch TV models) and Sony BRAVIA Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals and are sharing their top picks below.

Best Sony TV deals:

● Save up to 62% on best-selling Sony 4K TVs at Walmart - check live prices on 43 inch, 48 inch, 55 inch, 65 inch, 75 inch & 85 inch Sony 4K TVs, including bundle deals with soundbars and wall mount kits

● Save up to $1,501 on select Sony TVs at Amazon - check live prices on smart LED & OLED TVs and BRAVIA models with Alexa compatibility and up to 8K HDR resolution

● Save up to 43% on 65-inch Sony TVs at Amazon

● Save up to $1,000 on Sony 65-inch TVs at Walmart - save on LED & OLED models with High Dynamic Range, Motionflow XR & Dynamic Contrast Enhancer features

● Save up to $1,500 on Sony 75-inch TVs at Walmart

● Save up to $2,000 on Sony 85-inch TVs at Walmart

● Save up to $800 on a wide range of Sony TV models at B&H Photo Video

● Save up to $1,500 on Sony OLED TVs at Walmart

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time.

Named the '2019 King of TV,' Sony provides a whole new level of viewing experience through its top-rated 4K Ultra HD OLED and LED smart TVs. The Sony BRAVIA range features sleek, elegant slim TVs that will fit in any living room and home entertainment system. The award-winning 2019 Sony BRAVIA A9G MASTER Series 4K HDR OLED TVs are available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch models and are compatible with the Alexa App. Another best-selling Sony TV is the X950G 4K Ultra HD LED TV that comes in 55-, 65- 75- and 85-inch models.

Why do people call it Black Friday? The Friday following Thanksgiving is an annual shopping holiday.

