The growing availability of the Internet and the high availability of smart gadgets have increased consumer access to online shopping platforms. The convenience of online shopping and additional transactional features of e-commerce platforms also boost the growth of the online latex mattress market. Small and local market players are experiencing increasing sales by making their products available online on a domestic scale. Increased Internet penetration growing consumer trust in online retail. quick shipping services and shifting consumer preference play a significant role in the growth of the market. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the latex mattress market will register a CAGR of nearly 12% by 2023.



Highly-developed offline retail sector in developed countries

The presence of a highly-developed retail industry in developed countries such as the US and the UK is expected to drive the global latex mattress market. Large organized retail stores offer the option of selecting among many brands under one roof. Rising brand consciousness among consumers has enhanced the value of organized retailers offering branded latex mattresses.



Volatility in raw material prices

The availability of these raw materials varies from country to country and affects the production capability of the vendors. The prices of raw materials also vary between countries owing to the presence of raw material suppliers, the cost of logistics, and other surplus charges such as tax in the respective countries. Thus, the volatility in raw material prices in various countries affects the global latex mattress market.

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



