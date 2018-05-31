The Latino Coalition and Job Creators Network to Host Hispanic Heritage Month Power Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 2, The Latino Coalition (TLC), the leading, national non-partisan advocacy organization representing Hispanic businesses and consumers, and the small business advocacy group Job Creators Network (JCN), will host the Hispanic Heritage Month Power Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The highly-anticipated event will bring together hundreds of entrepreneurs, executives and elected officials to celebrate the many contributions of the Hispanic community to this nation's job creation and economic growth.

"Hispanic-Americans have a lot to be excited about— a median income that has risen by 3.7 percent, a 40 percent reduction in the overall poverty rate and an entrepreneurial sector that now makes up more than 10 percent of all businesses in the U.S.," said Hector Barreto, TLC's Chairman and former U.S. Small Business Administrator. "This and the many other contributions we make to this nation are meant to be celebrated! And we look forward to an inspiring night of honoring a few hardworking and thought-provoking leaders paving the way for Latino's to thrive."

Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of The Job Creators Network added: "As Hispanics, our pride of heritage has enriched and strengthened this country in almost every facet of life— science, policymaking, and the artistic and military fields. We are a community that has worked hard as business owners, job creators, and CEO's to achieve the American Dream, and we have become a driving force for our economy— that is something to be honored and celebrated."

Taking place at the Renaissance Hotel in Washington, DC, the Hispanic Heritage Month Power Gala Dinner & Awards Ceremony will recognize several outstanding executives paving the way for Hispanic-Americans across this country. These distinguished individuals have made a significant impact to the development of free enterprise, institutions and society, while promoting excellence and leadership in business.

The Latino Coalition awards will include trailblazers from a wide array of public and private companies, and a variety of industries and geographic regions. The honors will recognize winners for demonstrating exceptional business practices and supporting economic growth. The TLC accolades will include:

The Latino Coalition Leadership Award: Gaddi H. Vasquez, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, Southern California Edison;

The Latino Coalition Lifetime "Tributo" Achievement Award: Bernie Marcus , Co-Founder of The Home Depot;

The Latino Coalition Ganas Award : Pepe Estrada , Director, Public Affairs, Walmart;

: The Latino Coalition Sanchez to Sanchez to Smith Award: Marcelo Ebrard, newly appointed Mexico City Foreign Minister.

Job Creators Network will recognize two leaders that are a testament to skill, ingenuity and vision in the business community. The awards will honor exemplary individuals that have contributed to the country's economic recovery and are strong advocates of the business community across the United States. The JCN accolades will include:

The JCN Entrepreneurial Award: Joseph Semprevivo , Co-Founder of The Home Depot and Job Creators Network;

JCN Small Business Defender Award: Stephen Moore , Fellow at The Heritage Foundation and Wall Street Journal Contributor.

Confirmed entertainment for the Hispanic Heritage Month Power Gala Dinner & Awards Ceremony includes renowned Mexican singer and actor, Fernando Allende and Musician and Founder of the Commodores, Thomas McClary. Notable elected officials attending the event are U.S. Rep. Tony Cardenas (CA-29) and U.S. Rep. Lou Correa (CA-46).

"TLC and JCN advocate for the hard-working entrepreneurs that are the engine of our economy. These individuals represent the creativity and enormous potential of the business community and we look forward to praising the impact they have had on our nation's financial growth," Barreto affirmed.

For more information or for tickets to the Hispanic Heritage Month Power Gala Dinner & Awards Ceremony, visit: https://www.thelatinocoalition.com/events.

The Latino Coalition would like to thank the following Platinum Partner: Wells Fargo. Gold Partners: Fundación Educación por la Experiencia, A.C. and The Latino Coalition Foundation. Silver Partners: Google, Hispanic Business Roundtable Institute, Littler Mendelson, Southern California Edison, The Coca Cola Company and Trans Canada. Bronze Partners: AltaMed, California Resource Corporation, Direct Selling Association, ECCO Select, Microsoft, Project Education, Shoprite and Univision.

ABOUT THE LATINO COALITION- The Latino Coalition (TLC) was founded in 1995 by a group of Hispanic business owners from across the country to research and develop policies solutions relevant to Latinos. TLC is a non-profit nationwide organization with offices in California, Washington, DC and Guadalajara, Mexico. Established to address and engage on key issues that directly affect the well-being of Hispanics in the United States, TLC's agenda is to create and promote initiatives and partnerships that will foster economic equivalency and enhance and empower overall business, economic and social development for Latinos. Visit www.thelatinocoalition.com or follow us at #TLCsummit.

ABOUT JOB CREATORS NETWORK- The Job Creators Network was founded by Home Depot Co-Founder Bernie Marcus, who believes that the best way to ensure good government policies is to have a well-educated public. JCN is a national, nonpartisan advocacy and education group for small business owners. As the Voice of Main Street, JCN speaks for the country's 30-million small business owners on important policy issues, and it provides educational materials to millions of employees through its various platforms and partnerships. Visit www.jobcreatorsnetwork.com.

SOURCE The Latino Coalition

