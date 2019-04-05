The Latino Coalition Statement on Nomination of Jovita Carranza for U.S. Small Business Administrator

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Latino Coalition (TLC) released the following statement regarding the nomination of Jovita Carranza for U.S. Small Business Administrator:

"The Latino Coalition extends a much-deserved congratulations to our friend and longtime supporter Jovita Carranza on her nomination for U.S. Small Business Administrator. Jovita's extensive business background and pro-economic growth leadership make her an excellent choice to advocate and champion the small business community," said TLC Chairman and former U.S. Small Business Administrator, Hector Barreto.

ABOUT THE LATINO COALITION- The Latino Coalition (TLC) was founded in 1995 by a group of Hispanic business owners from across the country to research and develop policies and solutions relevant to Latinos. TLC is a non-profit nationwide organization with offices in California, Washington, DC and Guadalajara, Mexico. Established to address and engage on key issues that directly affect the well-being of Hispanics in the United States, TLC's agenda is to create and promote initiatives and partnerships that will foster economic equivalency and enhance and empower overall business, economic and social development for Latinos. Visit www.thelatinocoalition.com.

