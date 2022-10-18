The Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA) Announces Qualcomm, Comerica Bank, and Granite Construction Inc. to receive Corporate Visionary Award at the Seventh Annual LCDA Board Leaders Convening

LCDA's Annual Meeting Hosted by Morgan Stanley to Feature Fireside Chat with Morgan Stanley Chairman and CEO James P. Gorman

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA) , the largest national network of Hispanics/Latinos at the pinnacle of corporate leadership and governance, announced its agenda for the Seventh Annual LCDA Board Leaders Convening with this year's theme, Now is Our Time: Capitalizing on the Opportunity, and Fall BoardReady Institute , kicking-off October 25, in New York City, hosted by Morgan Stanley, and presented by KPMG. LCDA was established to raise awareness and drive change around the lack of representation of Hispanics/Latinos on corporate boards.

Seventh Annual LCDA Board Leaders Convening - Now is Our Time: Capitalizing on the Opportunity

"We are honored to partner with LCDA and to support their mission to improve board diversity," said James P. Gorman, Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley, this year's event host.

During the Convening, LCDA will present its highest recognition, The Corporate Visionary Award, to three forward-thinking corporations and their leaders for their commitment to advancing Latino representation on their corporate boards. Honorees share the distinction of having two or more US Latinos serve on their boards. Exemplary leaders to be recognized include: Cristiano Amon, President and CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated, Curtis C. Farmer, Chairman, President & CEO, Comerica Incorporated and Comerica Bank; and Michael F. McNally, Board Chair, Granite Construction Incorporated.

"LCDA's Corporate Visionary Award is presented to a select group of forward-looking companies who are leading the way and have the distinction of having two or more US Hispanics/Latinos serving on their boards," said Elizabeth Oliver-Farrow, LCDA Board of Directors Chair. "We are honored to recognize these exemplary companies that leverage the expertise and experience of Latinos in the boardroom, setting a strong example for other companies to follow."

This invitation-only event features peer learning and networking and will convene more than 250 CEOs, board directors, C-level executives, and partners , including Goldman Sachs, Target, Bank of America, Exelon, Blackstone, Intel, TPG, and Toyota, along with all leading executive search firms, to discuss trending corporate governance topics, and thought leadership to advance diversity in the boardroom.

"We welcome the largest number of LCDA members for our seventh Convening. Membership doubled since we last met in person two years ago. At this year's LCDA Board Leaders Convening, attendees will find an influential lineup of high-level speakers examining pressing corporate governance and risk topics, as well as thought leadership to accelerate the promotion of Latinos onto America's corporate boardrooms. With thousands of qualified Latinos, LCDA is facilitating hundreds of introductions for board opportunities, yet, there remains a wide gap, as Latinos are the least tapped of any gender or ethnic group." added Esther Aguilera, LCDA President and CEO.

ABOUT THE LATINO CORPORATE DIRECTOR'S ASSOCIATION

The Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA) brings together accomplished and respected Hispanics/Latinos in corporate leadership and corporate governance committed to paying it forward. Our mission is to develop, support, and increase the number of Hispanics/Latinos on corporate boards. LCDA's strategy to accelerate Hispanic/Latino placements on corporate boards is focused on three areas: grow demand, grow supply, and raise awareness. LCDA serves as an advocate and resource to corporate boards, search firms, private equity, and institutional investors interested in gaining access to exceptional Hispanic/Latino board talent. Together with our foundation (LCDEF), our program areas also focus on growing the supply of high-caliber boardroom candidates and providing quality corporate governance programming for experienced and aspiring directors.

ABOUT MORGAN STANLEY

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management, and investment management services. With offices in 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions, and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

