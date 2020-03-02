The Laughing Cow® Reformulates Iconic Cheese Wedge with More Calcium and Uplifting Brand Mission

The cheese brand recently rolled out a new recipe reformulation that packs more calcium, creaminess and flavor into each wedge, which also contains two grams of protein and is made with real cheese. In addition to offering more taste in every bite and new packaging that highlights its iconic logo, The Laughing Cow ® is on a mission to inspire people to choose to laugh at life, which will come to life in a new ad campaign throughout the year.

In the US, the new and improved product began to hit shelves in January 2020 with full distribution at retailers nationwide by March 2020.

As part of their reinvigorated purpose of inspiring people to choose to laugh at life, the brand polled American consumers to learn more about their laughing habits through a survey by CSA Research in October 2019. The survey found that 59% of Americans would like to laugh more frequently.

"We want to inspire people to choose to laugh at life. That's our vision and what drives us forward every day," says The Laughing Cow® USA Brand Director Johnni Rodgers. "As a nearly 100-year-old Brand and Mascot with decades of laughter behind us, The Laughing Cow® wants to inspire people to choose to laugh at life alongside her."

The brand's 360-advertising campaign, "Because It's Better to Laugh" will debut this month on the Nasdaq and Thomson Reuters billboards in Times Square and showcase how laughter does us good our whole life long, what we eat should do the same. Featuring a new look for the iconic The Laughing Cow® logo, the campaign will be amplified across Out of Home, Digital, Social Media and Public Relations channels beginning on March 2, 2020. In conjunction, product sampling will also take place at various athletic and entertainment events across the US.

The perfectly portioned creamy wedges come in eight-count packs in the dairy and deli aisles for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $3.29 - $4.79, available in the below varieties:

Creamy Original

Creamy Original Light

Creamy Garlic & Herb

Creamy Spicy Pepper Jack

Creamy Aged White Cheddar

Creamy Asiago

NEW! Creamy Aged Cheddar Bacon (coming May 2020 )

Part of the Bel Brands USA family, The Laughing Cow® Spreadable Cheese Wedges, Cheese Dippers and Cheese Cups are deliciously rich and creamy snacks. The Laughing Cow® Cheese is one of the most popular brands manufactured by Bel Brands USA Inc., a subsidiary of Bel Group. Headquartered in Paris, Bel wants to promote healthier, responsible and accessible food for all consumers worldwide. Bel is a major player in the healthy fruit and dairy single-serving portion snacking. Bel produces more than thirty local and international brands that are sold in more than 130 countries around the globe. In addition to The Laughing Cow®, other USA favorites include Boursin®, Babybel® and popular cheese spreads marketing under Kaukauna®, Merkts® and Price*s® labels. Bel Brands delivers fun snacks to over 400 million consumers globally. www.belbrandsusa.com

