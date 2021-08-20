The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired AdaptHealth Corp. ("AdaptHealth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AHCO) securities between November 11, 2019 and July 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). AdaptHealth investors have until September 27, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On July 19, 2021, Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging, among other things, that AdaptHealth obscured its true organic growth by, "[r]etroactively changing past organic growth numbers to be higher, with no disclosure about the change." It further alleged that, "[w]hile management claims (and consensus estimates reflect) an organic growth trajectory of 8-10%, AHCO is in fact experiencing double-digit organic decline." The report noted that the Company's attempts to manipulate its organic growth trajectory are "a blatant violation of non-GAAP disclosure rules, for which companies get into huge trouble."

On this news, AdaptHealth's stock price fell $1.51 per share, or approximately 6%, to close at $23.96 per share on July 19, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) AdaptHealth had misrepresented its organic growth trajectory by retroactively inflating past organic growth numbers without disclosing the changes, in violation of SEC regulations; (2) accordingly, the Company had materially overstated its financial prospects; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased AdaptHealth securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than September 27, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.

