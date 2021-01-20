The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Boston Scientific Corporation ("Boston Scientific" or the "Company") (NYSE: BSX) securities between April 24, 2019 and November 16, 2020 inclusive (the "Class Period"). Boston Scientific investors have until February 2, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On November 17, 2020, Boston Scientific announced a worldwide recall of all unused inventory of the LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System, a transcatheter aortic valve replacement product which had been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") in April 2019. Citing "complexities associated with the product delivery system" and the "additional time and investment required to develop and reintroduce an enhanced delivery system," the Company stated that it had "chosen to retire the entire LOTUS product platform immediately."

On this news, Boston Scientific's stock price fell $3.00 per share, or approximately 8%, to close at $35.03 per share on November 17, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System's product delivery system was dysfunctional and threatened the continued viability of the entire product line; (2) as a result, the Company had materially overstated the continued commercial viability and profitability of the LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Boston Scientific securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 2, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Boston Scientific securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

