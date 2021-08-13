The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (NYSE: YMM) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's June 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"). FTA investors have until September 10, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

In June 2021, FTA sold about 82.5 million American Depositary Shares ("ADSs" or "shares") in its IPO for $19 per share, raising nearly $1.6 billion in new capital.

On July 5, 2021, FTA reported that the Company was subject to a review by the Cyberspace Administration of China ("CAC") and that "FTA's Yunmanman apps and Huochebang apps . . . are required to suspend new user registration in China during the review period."

On this news, the Company's ADS price fell $1.27 per share, or 6.67%, to close at $17.75 per share on July 6, 2021, significantly below the IPO price, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Registration Statement made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) FTA's apps Yunmanman and Huochebang would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the CAC; (2) the CAC would require FTA to suspend new user registration; (3) FTA needed to conduct a "comprehensive self-examination of any cybersecurity risks"; (4) FTA needed to "continue to improve its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities"; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased FTA securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than September 10, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff.

