The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Portland General Electric Company (POR) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Portland General Electric Company ("PGE" or the "Company") (NYSE: POR) securities between April 24, 2020 and August 24, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). PGE investors have until November 2, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On August 24, 2020, after the market closed, PGE announced that it had incurred losses of $127 million as of August 24, 2020. PGE further stated that "personnel entered into a number of energy trades during 2020, with increasing volume accumulating late in the second quarter and into the third quarter, resulting in significant exposure to the Company." In addition, the Company announced that it had formed a Special Committee "to review the energy trading that led to the losses and the Company's procedures and controls related to the trading."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.51, or nearly 8%, to close at $38.45 per share on August 24, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that PGE lacked effective internal controls over its energy trading practices; (2) that PGE personnel had entered energy trades during 2020, with increasing volume accumulating late in the second quarter and into the third quarter, that created significant negative financial exposure for PGE; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant losses; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased PGE securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 2, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased PGE securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

