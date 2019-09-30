The Law Offices of Gerald L. Marcus Recognized as a Best Law Firm in California for Client Satisfaction

CALABASAS, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce that The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys (AIOPIA) has chosen The Law Offices of Gerald L. Marcus for inclusion in their 2019 list of the 10 Best Law Firms in California for Client Satisfaction!

The list is an annual publication that honors legal practices which fit the standards of quality outlined by the AIOPIA, a third-party organization. The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys also issues awards for the 10 best female lawyers, the 10 best lawyers under 40, the 10 best lawyers by states, and the 10 best high verdicts.

The 10 Best Law Firms awards, in particular, are based primarily on client approval. For a lawyer or a firm to be considered for recognition by the AIOPIA, they must be nominated by the organization, a colleague, or a client. They must "have attained the highest degree of professional achievement in his or her field of law," in addition to a record of upstanding service. The award lists are available to the public to use as a reference guide to find the best attorneys in their area.

The Law Offices of Gerald L. Marcus was included in the 2018 list of the 10 Best Law Firms in California as well. Attorney Marcus has also received the "Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys" award from the America's Top 100 organization, is a six-time Super Lawyers honoree, and was nominated to the Nation's Top One Percent list by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel (NADC) for five years in a row.

Thank you to The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys for recognizing the achievements of our firm, and thank you to our team for making this honor possible!

