The Law Offices of James C. Dezao discusses boating accidents and safety for New Jersey Summer

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is quickly approaching, temperatures are heating up, and thousands of individuals are itching to get out on the water of the New Jersey shoreline. From personal watercrafts and kayaks to yachts and motorboats, the waterways are about to get crowded once again.

And while time on the open water can be fun for the whole family, it can also be dangerous. Increased traffic on the water means an increased risk of collisions and other accidents. This season the Law Offices of James C. Dezao discuss water safety and the dangers of boating in New Jersey and what local residents can do to ensure they have a worry-free experience out of the water.

Boating and Accidents

According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association, there are an estimated 12 million boats in the US, enjoyed by around 87 million people each and every year. Boating can be an unforgettable experience enjoyed by all, but James C. Dezao wants to make sure those that partake don't forget the experience for the right reasons.

Common Causes of Boating Injuries and Fatalities:

Vessel overturning or sinking

Lack of life-jackets

Failure to appropriately fasten life-jackets

Vessel collision with other boats or objects

Falls overboard

Alcohol or drug related accidents

And more

According to the US Coast Guard Each Year Boating Accidents Cause:

Over 4000 reported accidents

Over 500 deaths

Over 2000 injuries

Over $30 million in property damage

Leading Causes of Boating Accidents

The US Coast Guard maintains that the leading causes of boating accidents include: operation or operator error, improper lookout, inexperience, excessive speed, and alcohol use. In fact, alcohol is the leading contributing factor when it comes to fatal boating accidents, contributing to around 20% of deaths.

As it relates to the types of vessels most commonly involved in accidents, open motorboats, cabin motorboats, and personal watercrafts rank highest, followed by canoes and kayaks.

Boating Accident Prevention

Having extensive experience dealing with the legal aftermath of boating accidents in and around New Jersey, the Law Offices of James C. Dezao is uniquely positioned to weigh in on the things local residents and tourists alike can do to reduce risks.

Effective Ways to Reduce Risk when Operating or Riding a Boat:

Take a boat safety training course Make sure everyone on board is wearing a life jacket Do not drink on or before going on the boat Observe appropriate speeds Be attentive and aware of your surroundings

What if There is an Accident?

While most individuals are familiar with what to do in the event of an automobile accident, few are as well accustomed or informed as to how to proceed in the event of an accident on the open water.

According to the Law Offices of James C. Dezao, once it is determined that everyone is safe and no imminent threat of bodily harm or danger is present, the following should take place:

Exchange insurance information Take photographic evidence of everything Fill out a report (certain conditions may apply) Seek medical attention even if you feel no pain or injury

Hire an Experienced Attorney

Accidents of any kind, on or off the water, can result in questions of fault, liability and even lawsuits or criminal charges. Further, any impact on health and wellbeing may be classified as a personal injury subject to Title 2A Section 14-2, giving you the right to seek compensation for your injury. But limitations do exist, which is why James C. Dezao suggests you reach out to his firm sooner rather than later.

