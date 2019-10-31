The Law Offices of Jared Spingarn, P.A. Get Accident Victims 400% More Than Initial Settlement Offer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jared Spingarn, P.A., from the leading Law Offices of Jared Spingarn, P.A. Accident Attorneys, successfully represented two accident cases that were awarded a total of $1.4M in September 2019 after initial settlement offers of a combined $300k were rejected.

In one case that took place in August 2018, a client was rear ended and had to undergo a lumbar microdiscectomy and cervical fusion as a result. The client settled for $495K after an initial offer of $100K was refused.

A few months later, in January 2019, a brother and sister were involved in a devastating T-Bone accident. Both clients underwent rotator cuff repair and cervical fusions. The sister also underwent a lumbar fusion. The insurance adjusters first offered $100K to each, but Mr. Spingarn threatened to file suit and the adjuster requested a pre-suit mediation that was granted. At mediation the insurance company offered $900K to settle between the clients, and although advised to decline the offer and file suit, the clients were very happy with the settlement offer and successfully obtained $900K without the need for litigation.

"We have the knowledge and experience to get our clients the best results possible, while making sure they get the money they deserve," said Mr. Spingarn.

About The Law Offices of Jared Spingarn, P.A.

Jared Spingarn, P.A. has dedicated his legal career to standing up for the rights and interests of individuals injured in all accidents. At the age of 18, he was in a near fatal car crash and needed to be airlifted from the scene of the accident by helicopter. He learned then how devastating it can be to be injured as a result of someone else's negligence and also have to deal with unjust insurance companies at the same time.

Due to that experience he has made it his life's work to helping the injured. There are new victims each day suffering from the negligence of others who are completely unaware of what recourse to take. But at The Law Offices of Jared Spingarn, P.A., victims not only get the answers to their questions, they benefit from the resources, track record of success, and the thousands of cases worth of experience the firm has acquired throughout the years. The firm has 51 years of experience combined, 1087+ number of cases won in the last 5 years, a 5.0 average star Google review and has recovered over $5.5M for clients in 2019 and over $20M in the last 5 years.

For more information visit https://www.hirejared.com .

SOURCE Jared Spingarn, P.A.

Related Links

https://www.hirejared.com

