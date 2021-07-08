The Law Offices of Kameli & Associates Files Lawsuit Against The United States Government on Behalf of DV-2021 Lottery Winner

CHICAGO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ( THE LAW OFFICES OF KAMELI & ASSOCIATES ) – The Law Offices of Kameli & Associates have announced that they have filed a lawsuit Aminjavaheri et al v. Biden challenging the United States government regarding a 2021 Diversity Visa case winner.

When the diversity visa lottery was created, Congress included rigorous restrictions and strict statutory deadlines that participants must follow to successfully immigrate to America through the program. Once selected, the US Government assigns Diversity Visa Lottery winners a number that determines their place in line for their visa interview, and ultimately their chance of actually obtaining a visa. Due to the pandemic, countless U.S embassies worldwide have been shut down and the Kentucky Consular Center has limited the number of interviews per day and has slowed down the processing of applications immensely.

Most Diversity Green Card Visa Program winners currently find themselves in a dire situation. They must have their visa issued by September 30, 2021, or they forfeit the opportunity to obtain the visa.

Under the State Department's current guidelines, diversity visas have been made a "tier four" priority, the lowest priority status. Thus, the actions and inactions of the U.S. Government may result in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that can be stripped away from thousands of individuals without warning and through no fault of their own.

"The Executive Branch of the Government must implement the wish of the Legislative Branch. Meaning, the 2021 DV winners must obtain their visa by September 30, 2021." said Principal Attorney Taher Kameli. "Placing the DV winners in the lowest priority is an explicit violation of the wishes of Congress."

