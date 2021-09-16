The Law Offices of Kameli & Associates is helping DV-2021 winners to File a Lawsuit Against the United States Government

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (THE LAW OFFICES OF KAMELI & ASSOCIATES) – The Law Offices of Kameli & Associates have announced that they have filed a lawsuit Gorgadze et al v. Blinken et al. challenging the United States government regarding a 2021 Diversity Visa case selectee.

On September 3, a U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia denied certification of a class action for DV2021 selectees in Rosales et al. v. Biden et al. (previously known as Jacob et al. v. Trump et al.). Until any plaintiff in any of the lawsuits regarding the DV2021 again requests the court to consider a class action, individual claims can proceed. In addition, pursuant to a court order in the DV2020 lawsuits issued on September 4, 2021, it may be possible for a court to request the U.S. government to issue DV visas to be reserved beyond the statutory deadline. The court granted such relief because the DV2020 plaintiffs filed a suit, sought relief, and the court granted such relief before the statutory deadline for the DV2020 program. It is unclear whether the U.S. government is going to appeal the court order on that specific issue, but at this time, it may be possible to ask the court to reserve a diversity visa if you file a lawsuit, seek such relief, and are granted such relief on or before September 30, 2021.

More than 24,000 DV Lottery winners from 141 countries must have their visas issued by the end of the month.

"Thousands of 2021 diversity visa winners fear they will lose the chance to build a life in America due to the US's refusal to process their time-limited visa applications," said Principal Attorney Taher Kameli.

