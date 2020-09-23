NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The LDS Antenna Market was valued at USD 368.899 million in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 17.75%, during the forecast period (2020 - 2025). The era of modern electronics has presented manufacturers, with a number of challenges. However, the introduction of the LDS antenna technology offers an effective way to overcome these challenges, by offering a high degree of freedom in terms of metallization shape, thus, allowing improved radiation performance.





- The convergence of digital-based audio, video, and information technology is changing the shape of the consumer electronics industry, creating a whole new world of electronic gadgets, with the capability to grab the attention of consumers. In consumer electronic industry, consumer-spending trends is a leading economic indicator, strongly correlated with economic growth.

- Technological advancements are bringing convergence of computer, communication, and consumer electronics augured well for the industry, with many new opportunities for product innovations, with miniaturization.The trend towards miniaturization in the consumer electronics industry has driven package component sizes down to the design-rule level of early technologies.

- Crucial in integrated circuit (IC) package technology is that it must deliver higher lead counts, reduced lead pitch, minimum footprint area, and significant volume reduction. As a result, this has led to electronic manufacturers focusing on miniaturization.

- The lack of widespread adoption owing to low awareness, higher technological expertise for manufacturing of MIDs, and the presence of only a few vendors offering MID products has always challenged the market.

- The enormous applications of the MIDs make them face many difficult challenges, some of which are the quality and the reliability, as well as concerns on how to produce the micro-MID products. This drives to a hard competition between the different methods used in the MID technology.

- Though LDS has clearly been distinguished as the best method in comparison with the other MID processes, it also needs more development, especially in terms of the quality, accuracy, and their impact on the final MID quality as compared to the two- (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) micro and normal products, especially with the decline or the limited availability of information in both of the industry and scientific research.



Key Market Trends

Consumer Electronics is expected to register a Significant Growth



LDS antennas are extensively used in smartphones, wearables, laptops, gaming consoles and accessories, and tablets.Global digital spending is expected to exceed USD 1 trillion by 2018, with three product categories alone making up 75% of this global expenditure: smartphones (48%); TVs (12%); and mobile PCs/tablets (15%).

With consumers demanding better body to screen ratios from device manufacturers, OEMs are pushing the boundaries of electronics by developing smartphones with almost no bezels. Miniaturization of internal components is considered to be a key concept to enable a higher body to screen ratio, which is expected to increase the adoption of LDS technologies.

Moreover, PCB integrated antennas in smartphones are being replaced as the antenna no longer needs to be in the close proximity of other components, batteries, displays, or other antennas that will degrade the antenna radiation pattern. Furthermore, between 2017 and 2021, tablet sales are expected to register a CAGR of 18.1% and reach billion unit sales by 2021. By contrast, smaller smartphones with screens of 5.5-inches or less are expected to decline.

All the leading smartphone OEMs across the world make use of LDS antennas, as they offer advanced connectivity, at a smaller and more efficient scale.



North America is Expected to Hold Major Share



The United States is one of the largest markets for laser direct structuring (LDS) antennas in the global market. The country has a considerable demand from almost all the end-user industries alike. However, consumer electronics, networking, and automotive sectors stand to be the largest source of demand for LDS antennas in the country.

The automotive sector in the country is one of the most advanced industries globally. Several pilot programs taken up by companies like Google and Tesla to develop the autonomous driving technologies and several advanced driver assistance systems keep a high demand for molded interconnected devices and miniature antennas for navigation and connectivity purposes.

Also, consumer electronics, such as smart phones, smart watches, connected TV etc., are the largest sources of demand for LDS antennas in the country as they allow the complete utilization of a molded plastic in all three dimensions, giving them design flexibility to be manufactured in several custom shapes, which helps manufacturers to make slimmer products.

In fact, the United States is one of the largest market for consumer electronics. According to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), over 80% of the households in the country have smartphones and over 96% of the households have at least one television installed.



Competitive Landscape

The Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. The companies operating in the market are also acquiring start-ups working on (LDS) Antenna technologies to strengthen their product capabilities. In Nov 2018, The Haug Group and HARTING Technology offered a joint solution for connecting the heart of the StreetScooter, the board for the battery management system (BMS). to the battery. The project was successfully completed within a few short weeks by the Haug Group, an electronic component solution provider, and HARTING, one of the leading providers of electronic connectors.



