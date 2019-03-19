The Leading Event "ASEAN SUPER 8" for Built Environment Industries Now Open

The ASEAN SUPER 8 event is hosted by Ministry of Works, Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Malaysia, and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) supported by Royal Malaysia Police, Fire and Rescue Department Malaysia, Malaysia Civil Defence Force. Endorsed by Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) and a total of 73 stakeholders from the industry.

Various free seminars from large industry players such as PETRONAS, CIDB, British Standards Institution and many more were held right after the opening ceremony. More several conferences and seminars of various topics will be held in the following remaining two days of the exhibition. Conglomerate namely Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), The Institution of Engineers, Malaysia (IEM), NBS, United Kingdom, Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and many more will touch on numerous topics on vast pressing issues such as sustainability, construction, ISO, managing human resource and future trend which are not to be missed.

ASEAN Super 8 is the leading regional exhibition for the construction, engineering, energy, heavy machinery & equipment and security industry. The leading event comprises of eight power-packed industry leading events including ASEAN M&E, TENAGA Expo, ASEAN SOLAR & ECOLIGHT, ASEAN LIFT Expo, IFSEC SEA, HEAVY MAC and ECOBUILD SEA.

"With climate change happening at a rapid rate today, we need smart infrastructure that brings economic benefits alongside environmental care. CIDB worked in collaboration with industry players to develop Sustainable INFRASTAR for the industry. Various technical committees and taskforces had been established and coordinated by CIDB leading up to the launch. I urge all industry players and relevant government agencies, be it at the federal, state or regional level, to come forward to have their infrastructure projects assessed by CIDB using the Sustainable INFRASTAR," said Tuan Baru Bian, the Minister of Works.

ASEAN SUPER 8 is expected to attract over 20,000 trade visitors, over 500 participating companies from 18 countries, 4 country group pavilions, 300 group visits from corporate, government bodies, associations and universities.

ASEAN SUPER 8 will feature more than 200 sessions to conduct Business Matching by MATRADE and CIDB Trade Visitors.

General Tan Sri Dato Seri Panglima Mohd Azumi (RTD) said, "ASEAN SUPER 8 will be one of UBM Malaysia's leading events showcasing the latest developments across the entire spectrum of construction in under one venue"

ASEAN SUPER 8 is being held at Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC). MITEC is Malaysia's largest and most innovative exhibition centre with over 13.1 acres of flexible function or exhibition space and fully equipped state-of-the-art facilities.

SOURCE UBM Asia (Malaysia)