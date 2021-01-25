The Leading Event for the Built Environment -- ASEAN Super 8 -- Will Now Take Place from 9 - 11 November 2021 in Enhanced Format Exhibition

The decision to reschedule ASEAN Super 8 is taken with regret, following careful consideration and close consultations with key stakeholders, exhibitors and industry partners.

ASEAN Super 8 will feature niche expositions namely ASEAN M&E, TENAGA Expo, ASEAN Lift, ASEAN Solar, ASEAN Light, REVAC Expo, Futurebuild SEA, Heavy Mach and IFSEC Southeast Asia.

"We believe the revised new dates will allow more time for normality and confidence to return to the marketplace and provide all-around better conditions for exhibitors and visitors to engage," said Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager, Informa Markets Malaysia.

He added, "I am pleased that our exhibitors, visitors and stakeholders have leveraged this crisis as an opportunity to embrace the digital format. The 2021 edition of ASEAN Super 8 held in conjunction with the ICW will adopt a hybrid format complementing the physical exhibition. We wish to thank those who participate in and support ASEAN Super 8, we greatly appreciate your understanding and regret any inconvenience. We will continue our commitment to provide an event of enhanced quality to make your participation a huge success."

Chief Executive of CIDB Malaysia, Datuk Ir. Ahmad 'Asri Abdul Hamid, said, "The hybrid format for the ICW and ASEAN Super 8 will address the needs of all exhibitors and visitors, giving us the flexibility to go fully virtual should the need arise. The hybrid format was conceived following the success of the ASEAN Super 8 Virtual Connect Exhibition launched in November 2020. We are working closely with Informa Markets, industry stakeholders and the relevant government agencies, and are committed to supporting the entire construction industry and the continued success of ICW and ASEAN Super 8."

The 2020 edition of ASEAN Super 8 Virtual Connect Exhibition attracted 31 exhibiting companies covering various industry sectors, with a solid turnout of 1,132 unique visitors from 37 countries. ASEAN Super 8 Virtual Connect Exhibition digitally connected built environment industry players with real time trade opportunities.

In the meantime, ASEAN Super 8 has launched its first and unique digital platform. Via the ASEAN M&E Traders Connect, Futurebuild SEA Traders Connect and IFSEC Cyber Hub, the companies can have their very-own listings and showcase their latest product offerings virtually to a global audience. This means that the companies can stay open for business 24/7/365 and connect with prospective clients via the platform. More information about digital platform, visit https://www.super8asean.com/digital-solution-platform/

ASEAN Super 8 continues its work to ensure that the rescheduled 2021 edition of ASEAN Super 8 and ICW from 9 - 11 November will be another success for all exhibitors, visitors and industry.

As the organiser, Informa Markets will continue to closely monitor developments of COVID-19 and will provide timely communication.

For more information, visit www.super8asean.com

