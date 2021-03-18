The Leading NFT Event returns In-Person to Times Square

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NFT.NYC will be hosting its third annual in-person event in Times Square on October 20 and 21, 2021.

The event brings together enterprise and consumer brands, blockchain developers, gamers, artists, investors and fans to showcase real world use cases.

Jonas Hudson, Bobby Singh, Michael Terpin and Vinay Gupta discuss how NFTs are impacting consumer brands at NFT.NYC 2020

NFTs have recently exploded into the zeitgeist, with several hundred million dollars of digital asset sales already this year.Non-Fungible Tokens are impacting consumer experiences of ownership and identity.

NFT.NYC will now be a two day event.

Earlybird ticket sales are OPEN and are scheduled to close at 11:59pm ET April 20.

Topics include:

Identity and Social

Redeemable NFTs

Digital Art

Token Creation Platforms

Digital Collectibles

NFT Marketplaces

NFT Gaming

NFTs in Fintech

VC Funding

Wild and Crazy Use Cases NFT.NYC will be hosting virtual expert sessions on these topics each month leading up to the event.

50 speakers have been approved from applications received in February.

March Speaker Applications will be released in April.

February Speaker release:

Alex Atallah - OpenSea

- OpenSea Alex Salnikov - Rarible

- Rarible Andrea Bonaceto - Eterna Capital

- Eterna Capital Andreas Petersson - Capacity Blockchain Solutions

- Capacity Blockchain Solutions Andrew Bull - Bull Blockchain Law

- Bull Blockchain Law Ayesha Kiani - LedgerPrime

- LedgerPrime Ben Heidorn - Blockade Games

- Blockade Games Bradley Kam - Unstoppable Domains

- Unstoppable Domains Brantly Millegan - Ethereum Name Service

- Ethereum Name Service Ciaran Moore - VR & NFT artist

- VR & NFT artist Conlan Rios - Async Art

- Async Art Daniel Viau - OpenSea

- OpenSea David Pakman - Venrock

- Venrock Devin Finzer - OpenSea

- OpenSea Dirk Lueth - Upland

- Upland Dr. Jesse "aggroed" Reich - Splinterlands

Fanny Lakoubay - NFT & Arttech Evangelist

Gauthier Zuppinger - NonFungible.com

- NonFungible.com GMoneyNFT - NFT Collector

J.N. Silva - Digital Artist

Jamiel Sheikh - Chainhaus

- Chainhaus Jan Bodden - NFT Gamer

- NFT Gamer Jason "Vandal" Schadt - DAOrecords

Jodee Rich - NFT.Kred

- NFT.Kred John Kosner - Sports Media Veteran

- Sports Media Veteran Jordan Lyall - $MEME

- $MEME Marjan Moghaddam - Digital Artist

- Digital Artist Matthew Stephenson - Behavioral Economist

- Behavioral Economist Metakovan - Metapurse

Miguel Angel Romero Jr - Nifty Gateway

- Nifty Gateway Nature - Fluctuo

Nithin Eapen - CryptoEvangelist

- CryptoEvangelist Peg Samuel - Tech Consultant

- Tech Consultant PowerSurge - Crypto Art News

Pranav Maheshwari - Polygon

- Polygon Rachel Siegel - CryptoFinally

- CryptoFinally Richard Rivera - NFTLive

- NFTLive Robby Yung - Animoca Brands

- Animoca Brands Sebastien Borget - The Sandbox

Shea Newkirk - NFT Gamer

- NFT Gamer Simona Pop - Status

- Status Stephen Wink - Latham & Watkins

- Latham & Watkins Steve Lee - BlockTower Capital

- BlockTower Capital Steve McGarry - GrowYourBase

- GrowYourBase Theo Goodman - Artist and Producer

- Artist and Producer Tim Dierckxsens - Arkane Network

Tommy Kimmelman - Nifty Gateway

- Nifty Gateway Travis W Wright - Blockchain Heroes

Vladislav Ginzburg - Blockparty

- Blockparty Zach Burks - Mintable

Tickets, speaker applications and sponsorship information available at NFT.NYC

Background

Non-Fungible Tokens are a way of registering unique, digital assets on the blockchain

It's been almost three years since NFT.Kred and OpenSea conceived NFT.NYC to bring together ecosystem thoughtleaders.

In February 2019, NFT.NYC was the first major NFT event in North America.

NFTs are now reaching mainstream users, through use cases including prolific licensing deals (like NBA Top Shot), collectible mania and an ever-increasing recognition of the value of digital art (including artist, Beeple's $69M sale).

NFT.NYC has been produced by NFT.Kred and underwritten by NFT.Kred and OpenSea.

NFT.Kred is the Leading platform for NFT Marketing and Distribution.

OpenSea is the Largest Marketplace for Digital Collectibles.

If health regulations require postponement, the event will be rescheduled to Tuesday Feb 22 and Feb 23, 2022.

