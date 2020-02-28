The League App Rolls Out Nationwide; Now Finding Love In The Rest Of The U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After five years connecting high-achieving singles in cities across the country, The League, a leading social and dating mobile app, is opening its doors to the rest of the U.S.' metro areas including Baton Rouge, LA, Knoxville, TN, Columbia, SC, Charlottesville, VA, and Roanoke, VA.

The League knows that ambitious singles in every city want to find love and that is why the app is extending the opportunity to join its elite pool of users to Americans across the country. By expanding nationwide, The League will connect power couples within its selective admissions-based community and revolutionize the dating landscape.

"The League has now gained total U.S. domination, elevating America's dating game as we lead the way in connecting the most interesting, ambitious and goal-oriented singles," said Amanda Bradford, Founder and CEO of The League. "Expansion continues to be a big focus for us because geography should never limit your chances of finding the love of your life."

League members will also be able to participate in "League Live," an innovative and refreshingly disruptive feature where members can have the option to go on video speed dates with candidates who fit each other's preferences, every Sunday at 9 p.m. local time. Both users are shown an optional ice-breaker question and will have two minutes to get a sense of each other. During the conversation, if they "Heart" each other, a match is formed.

The League is available to all U.S. users today and is available for download on all iOS and Android devices.

About The League:

Launched in 2015 and modeled after private members­-only clubs like Soho House, The League is known for its selective admissions-based model and high­-achieving community of users. Though The League is often scrutinized for its selectivity, its mission is to create power couples out of its influential members (see more about The League's mission). Using data and social graphs from both Facebook and LinkedIn to fuel its proprietary algorithm, The League can offer its users complete privacy from friends & coworkers, more context about potential matches, and a curated community of professional singles seeking an equally ambitious and driven partner. The League was founded and created by CEO Amanda Bradford who holds an MBA from Stanford and a BS in Information Systems from Carnegie Mellon. To date, The League operates in 63 cities and is available on iOS and Android.

