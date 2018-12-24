NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



About this market



Personalization and customization of leather boots to gain traction in the market. The customization of products is not only limited to leather boots but exists for almost every product, especially in the fashion industry to a certain extent. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the leather boots market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2022.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666373







Market Overview

Product premiumization due to product line extension

Vendors operating in the global leather boots market are constantly engaging in reforming and introducing new designs and patterns of leather boots due to growing competition and consumer demand.

Rising labor cost and fluctuating raw material prices

The fluctuating raw material cost due to long process of leather manufacturing, several government regulations, and transportation cost affects the growth of the market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the leather boots market during the 2018-2022, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Tapestry and VF Corporation the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the personalization and customization of leather boots and the product premiumization due to product line extension, will provide considerable growth opportunities to leather boots manufactures. Hermès, Kering, LVMH, Richemont, Tapestry and VF Corporation are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666373



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

