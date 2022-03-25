THE LEELA PALACES, HOTELS AND RESORTS EXPANDS FOOTPRINT IN SOUTH INDIA WITH THE SIGNING OF THE LEELA KOVALAM, A RAVIZ HOTEL AND THE LEELA ASHTAMUDI, A RAVIZ HOTEL IN KERALA

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts said, "We are delighted to reintroduce The Leela brand into Kerala as we welcome The Leela Kovalam, a Raviz Hotel back into our fold and introduce The Leela Ashtamudi, a Raviz Hotel, a hidden gem into our portfolio. The two resorts complement each other and define two very distinctive and unique experiences that showcase the best of Kerala. This expansion is in lockstep with the growing demand from the discerning global leisure traveller to experience meaningful and transformative journeys that are an authentic expression of a region's beauty, heritage, cuisine and culture."

Speaking on the occasion Mr Ganesh Ravi Pillai Vice Chairman RP Group said, "I am excited to partner with The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts to reintroduce The Leela brand in its new avatar to Kerala. Great projects are rarely built in isolation; and great ecosystems more so. The coming together of Raviz and Leela will create a synergy that can propel the State to the centre stage of the global tourism network. The partnership of the two great brands in the luxury travel and wellness sectors can be a force for good; not just for the State but for the entire southern region. Together, we can reimagine and transform the tourism sector in the region."

The Leela Kovalam, A Raviz Hotel

Spread across a 60-acre canvas of greenery, The Leela Kovalam, a Raviz Hotel is India's only clifftop beach resort offering scintillating views of the Kovalam shoreline and a pristine beachfront. A 20 minute-drive from Thiruvananthapuram Airport, half an hour from the railway station and merely a minute away from its own hotel Helipad, the resort provides a private passage to the Arabian Sea allowing travellers to soak in the tropical sun and encounter the deep azure waters.

A seamless blend of modern technology and traditional grandeur, the soothing décor of each of the 184 rooms and suites whispers warm aesthetics with each room opening out to a breath-taking view of either the sea or the lush green gardens. The resort also houses 4 suites at the Kovalam Palace, which was once the summer retreat of the Travancore royal family.

The resort offers a host of dining experiences that range from all-day dining at The Terrace that serves Asian, European, Indian, and authentic Kerala specialties, to The Café where one can lounge in utmost comfort, to The Tides that serves the best seafood in town to The Sky Bar, an open-air live tapas kitchen serving signature cocktails and The Bar an ideal place to unwind. It boasts of a 7,000 square feet Grand Ballroom and sprawling outdoor venues besides a 16,000 square feet beach providing a superlative venue for iconic celebrations, memorable weddings and bespoke events. Leisure facilities include a gymnasium, swimming pool and a spa that offers enriching ayurveda treatments.

The Leela Ashtamudi, A Raviz Hotel

An authentic backwater resort, The Leela Ashtamudi, a Raviz Hotel reflects traditional Nālukettu architecture capturing glimpses of Kerala's heritage. With Trivandrum International Airport about 71 kms away, the hotel is situated at Thevally, 10 minutes away from the historic Kollam town and just 15 minutes from the Kollam beach.

With 93 rooms, the resort is home to a bevy of accommodation that ranges from a heritage wing that offers a collection of rooms and suites with a contemporary ambiance, to two quaint villas that overlook the lake and are complemented with traditional décor from the village and two cottages that were inspired from 300-year-old ancient heritage structure called 'Mana' – a home of Brahmins and a 200-year-old style cottage transposed from Eerattupetta. the resort also offers houseboats, also known as Kettuvallams that evoke the true heritage of local Kerala.

For a rich culinary escapade, there are four unique options - Keraleeyam, a multi-cuisine restaurant, Portico Café, serving comfort food, Ranthal, the floating restaurant, and Zirkon, the aqua-themed bar. From a stately convention centre to inspiring meeting rooms, the resort offers extensive choice and flexibility for bespoke events as well as iconic celebrations. The hotel also features a holistic world-class spa, a state-of-the-art gymnasium, and an outdoor pool.

In 2021 The Leela opened 3 hotels, The Leela Palace Jaipur, The Leela Gandhinagar and The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru adding 799 keys. Venturing into the southern waters, The Leela has embraced the coastal state with authenticity to explore moments of tranquillity and provide unforgettable experiences and stays to their guests to savour the true culture, art, wellness experiences and flavours of Kerala. Promising unparalleled luxury, this expansion is a testament to the company's strategy to grow in gateway cities and key leisure and resort destinations across the country.

About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Headquartered in Mumbai, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is owned by a Brookfield Asset Management-sponsored private real estate fund and operates eleven award-winning properties in major cities and leisure destinations across India. These include the flagship hotel in the capital city of New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Udaipur, Jaipur, Gurugram, East Delhi, Goa, Mumbai and Gandhinagar. The Leela celebrates each hotel through its unique location, art, culture and cuisine with thoughtful services, celebratory rituals and immersive experiences. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts was voted the World's Best Hotel Brand twice in a row by Travel + Leisure, USA, World's Best Awards Survey, 2020 and 2021. The brand is well poised to embrace the next phase in its growth trajectory with upcoming projects which include leisure destinations like Kovalam and Ashtamudi in Kerala. An epitome of true Indian luxury hospitality, The Leela is committed to providing guests with unforgettable stays in settings that capture the essence of India. The brand has a marketing alliance with US-based Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance.

For more information, please visit our website www.theleela.com and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

SOURCE The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts